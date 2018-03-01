ON AIR
Seeing romantic comedies in a new light during #MeToo era

All the news around sexual harassment and abuse has changed how we watch our favorite movies and TV shows, like “Sixteen Candles,” “The West Wing,” and even “Looney Tunes.”

Mar 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The revolving door at the White House 9 MIN, 34 SEC

More than two dozen White House staffers have resigned or been fired. With Hope Hicks stepping down, President Trump has gone through five communications directors in a little more than a year. What does all this chaos mean for Trump’s agenda?

Guests:
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)

Survey reveals many Disneyland workers can't make ends meet 9 MIN, 41 SEC

A new survey of 5000 Disneyland workers finds that many of them have problems affording food, health care and rent. One in 10 has been homeless at some point in the past two years. In real dollars, pay has dropped -- while the park’s ticket sales have gone up. In response, Disney says, “This inaccurate and unscientific survey was paid for by politically motivated labor unions and its results are deliberately distorted and do not reflect how the overwhelming majority of our 30,000 cast members feel about the company.”

Guests:
Gustavo Arellano, Host, 'Orange County Line' (@GustavoArellano)
Peter Dreier, Occidental College (@PeterDreier)

More:
Disneyland's workers are undervalued, disrespected and underpaid

Why are so many kids not learning to read and write in California schools? 8 MIN, 14 SEC

In California, more than half of all elementary school children cannot read or write at their grade level. The state ranks 49th in the country for 4th grade reading scores. Only New Mexico is worse.

Literacy coaches at Union Avenue Elementary school hunker down to review student performance and gauge who needs extra support. Charts on the wall track progress and student challenges. The six full-time coaches work directly with classroom teachers. (Photo: Deepa Fernandes)

First grader in Ms. Pulliam’s class at Union Avenue Elementary school works independently on a writing assignment. This elementary school performs around the California state average for 3rd grade reading. (Photo: Deepa Fernandes)

Guests:
Deepa Fernandes, KCET (@deepafern)

More:
How to make sure your school is teaching your child to read

In #MeToo era, Looney Tunes' Pepe Le Pew is just gross 11 MIN, 2 SEC

Another week, another sexual misconduct allegation. A personal stylist accused talk show host Ryan Seacrest of years of sexual harassment and abuse. Now publicists are telling their star clients to steer clear of him at the Oscars this weekend. Now that we are hyper aware that this behavior is not okay, it’s changed how we watch our favorite movies and TV shows, like “Sixteen Candles,” “The West Wing,” and even “Looney Tunes.”

Guests:
Monica Hesse, Washington Post

UnFictional: LA's first day of smog and the panic it caused 8 MIN, 49 SEC

Smog first appeared in Los Angeles on June 8, 1943. Some people thought we were under attack by the Japanese.


One newspaper story during LA's first smog. 


One newspaper story during LA's first smog. 
Photos courtesy of Aric Allen. 


Guests:
Aric Allen, freelance reporter

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

