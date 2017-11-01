ON AIR
Sexual harassment at work: Where’s the line?

Filmmaker Brett Ratner is the latest man in the news facing sexual harassment allegations. Women also say abuse is rampant in the art world. But some wonder if “Weinsteining” has gone too far and ask if some men who aren’t predators are being lumped in with the group.

Nov 01, 2017

Brett Ratner at a panel discussion for the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo credit: David Shankbone.

The list keeps growing: Brett Ratner now accused of sexual harassment 4 MIN, 58 SEC

Six women have accused Brett Ratner of sexual harassment. He has denied the allegations. Since claims came out less than a month ago against Harvey Weinstein, more new names have made headlines --  from Hollywood, journalism, science, government, and other industries.

Guests:
Glenn Whipp, LA Times (@GlennWhipp)

Where are the legal lines on harassment? 10 MIN, 40 SEC

As more women feel empowered to come forward with their stories of experiencing sexual assault and harassment, workplaces are having to reassess how they handle these claims. We look at where the lines are, legally and otherwise.

Guests:
Erin Gloria Ryan, The Daily Beast (@morninggloria)
Jennifer Drobac, Professor of Law at Indiana University

Why Trump administration seems to not want people to sign up for Obamacare 8 MIN, 21 SEC

Open enrollment for Obamacare kicks off today. The Trump administration has cut the sign-up period in nearly in half. They’re closing the main website, healthcare.gov, for 12 hours on most Sundays during that period. They’ve gutted the budget for advertisement and outreach. And they’ve ended some subsidies that help low income individuals afford the plans.

Guests:
Paul Demko, Politico (@pauldemko)

A foreign perspective of America 13 MIN, 42 SEC

After 9/11, journalist Suzy Hansen moved to Istanbul, Turkey, to try to better understand Islam and Islamic extremism. She found out she had a lot to learn about America and its place in the world.

Guests:
Suzy Hansen, Author

Notes on a Foreign Country

Suzy Hansen

What sexual misconduct allegations at Artforum say about the art world 7 MIN, 54 SEC

Knight Landesman is the former co-publisher of Artforum, the glossy bible of the art world. He has been accused of sexually harassing women who worked at the magazine.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Copy Embed