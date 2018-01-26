Should Billy the elephant be removed from the LA Zoo?

President Trump wanted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last June, but was talked out of it. Could Mueller now use that in an obstruction of justice probe? California Republican Devin Nunes has written an explosive memo alleging wrongdoing at the FBI. Republicans want it released to the public. Democrats say it’s a ploy to undermine Mueller’s investigation.
Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)
More:
