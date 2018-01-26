ON AIR
Should Billy the elephant be removed from the LA Zoo?

In a city council committee hearing on Wednesday, there was a heated debate over whether to keep Billy the elephant at the LA Zoo. Some of Billy’s fans want to see him sent to a sanctuary, including singer Cher. But there was also robust support for keeping Billy at the LA Zoo.

Jan 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Trump wanted Mueller fired: Obstruction of justice? 15 MIN, 26 SEC

President Trump wanted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last June, but was talked out of it. Could Mueller now use that in an obstruction of justice probe? California Republican Devin Nunes has written an explosive memo alleging wrongdoing at the FBI. Republicans want it released to the public. Democrats say it’s a ploy to undermine Mueller’s investigation.

Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)

More:
Trump Ordered Mueller Fired, but Backed Off When White House Counsel Threatened to Quit
Top Intel Dem: Trump's order to fire Mueller was 'Nixonian'

Looking back at the 1973 Saturday night massacre 9 MIN, 19 SEC

Reports that President Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller have some people calling it the “Saturday night massacre that wasn’t.” In 1973, President Richard Nixon fired special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was investigating the Watergate break-in. That led to Nixon’s attorney general and deputy attorney general resigning in protest, and marked the beginning of the end of Nixon’s presidency.

Guests:
Leon Neyfakh, host of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn” (@leoncrawl)

More:
Saturday Night

Will 'The Insult' win the Oscar for Best Foreign Film? 14 MIN

Our critics review “Hostiles,” in which an Army general has to escort a Cheyenne chief home; “A Futile and Stupid Gesture,” a biopic about one of the founders of National Lampoon; and “The Insult,” which received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year.

Guests:
April Wolfe, film critic and co-host of the new podcast “Switchblade Sisters." (@AWolfeful)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and co-hosts the Rotten Tomatoes Show “See It, Skip It.” (@THATJacqueline)

Celebrities fight over elephant's fate at the LA Zoo 7 MIN, 45 SEC

In a city council committee hearing on Wednesday, there was a heated debate over whether to keep Billy the elephant at the LA Zoo. Some of Billy’s fans want to see him sent to a sanctuary, including singer Cher. But there was also robust support for keeping Billy at the LA Zoo, including from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Guests:
Dakota Smith, LA Times (@dakotacdsmith)

More:
Two City Council members renew push to remove Billy the elephant from L.A. Zoo

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

