Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang’s new show “Soft Power” takes place in 2016 Los Angeles and 22nd Century China. It talks about the 2016 presidential election, China’s quest for artistic and intellectual influence, and cultural appropriation.



Playwright David Henry Hwang. Photo by Gregory Costanzo.



Conrad Ricamora as businessman Xue Xing and

Francis Jue as writer David Henry Hwang in "Soft Power."

Photo by Craig Schwartz.



The ensemble singing about the U.S. election system.

Photo by Craig Schwartz.

