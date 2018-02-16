ON AIR
Some undocumented immigrants consider self-deportation

The Senate voted on four immigration bills this week, but all failed. We get reaction from an El Segundo-based woman who used to be a DACA recipient, but got a green card a few years ago. Her cousins are DACA recipients, and her brother and parents are undocumented. She says her parents are considering self-deporting.

Feb 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Charlie Moehle

Robert Mueller indicts 13 Russians for interfering in 2016 election 5 MIN

Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted a Russian internet troll farm for meddling in the 2016 election. It charges 13 Russians with conspiring to mislead Americans through social media, as well as spending money and forming relationships intended to influence the vote.

Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)

More:
Russian troll farm, 13 suspects indicted for interference in U.S. election

For local immigrant family, fears of having to start over 5 MIN

The Senate voted on four immigration bills this week, including a bipartisan plan and Trump’s proposal. All failed. We get reaction from an El Segundo-based woman who used to be a DACA recipient, but got a green card a few years ago. Her cousins are DACA recipients, and her brother and parents are undocumented. She says her parents are considering self-deporting.


Anabel Krishnan courtesy of Anabel.

Guests:
Anabel Krishnan, former DACA recipient (@codingchicks)

More:
What the Senate’s failure on immigration means for the future of DACA

ICE raids in LA trigger protests 5 MIN

ICE recently launched a new immigration sweep in LA, and at least 100 people have been detained so far. On Thursday night, a group of activists blocked an ICE van from accessing the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.

Guests:
Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice; Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice

More:
ICE launches new immigration sweep in L.A. area; at least 100 detained so far

Former ICE agent pleads guilty to committing identity theft 5 MIN

The top ICE attorney in Seattle has admitted to stealing the identities of immigrants, and using them to open credit cards and receive personal loans. He pled guilty to federal fraud charges, and resigned from his position. He’s expected to be sentenced in May.

Guests:
Gene Johnson, AP reporter (@GeneAPseattle)

More:
Former ICE Chief Counsel Pleads Guilty to Using the Identities of Numerous Aliens for Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Scheme

If you don’t like superhero films, you'll still like 'Black Panther' 5 MIN

Large crowds turned out last night for Marvel’s “Black Panther.” The movie is one of Fandango’s top five pre-sellers of all time. Our critics review “Black Panther,” plus “Early Man,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.

Guests:
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and co-hosts the Rotten Tomatoes Show “See It, Skip It.” (@THATJacqueline)

How do athletes deal with the pressure to win and the stress of losing? 5 MIN

U.S. Olympic stars Nathan Chen and Mikaela Shiffrin flamed out yesterday at the Winter Games. We talk to a sports psychologist about the incredible pressure these athletes are under.

Guests:
Melissa Todd, sports psychologist

Hockey at the Olympics 5 MIN

The U.S. women’s hockey team might need a little help with their bruised psyches today. They lost a nail-biter against Canada.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

LATEST BLOG POSTS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Vote: What should we answer next?
For The Curious Blog

Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More

Feb 15, 2018

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

