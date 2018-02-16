Some undocumented immigrants consider self-deportation

ICE recently launched a new immigration sweep in LA, and at least 100 people have been detained so far. On Thursday night, a group of activists blocked an ICE van from accessing the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.

Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice; Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice

