Some undocumented immigrants consider self-deportation
The Senate voted on four immigration bills this week, but all failed. We get reaction from an El Segundo-based woman who used to be a DACA recipient, but got a green card a few years ago. Her cousins are DACA recipients, and her brother and parents are undocumented. She says her parents are considering self-deporting.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted a Russian internet troll farm for meddling in the 2016 election. It charges 13 Russians with conspiring to mislead Americans through social media, as well as spending money and forming relationships intended to influence the vote.
Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
More:
Russian troll farm, 13 suspects indicted for interference in U.S. election
Anabel Krishnan courtesy of Anabel.
Guests:
Anabel Krishnan, former DACA recipient (@codingchicks)
More:
What the Senate’s failure on immigration means for the future of DACA
ICE recently launched a new immigration sweep in LA, and at least 100 people have been detained so far. On Thursday night, a group of activists blocked an ICE van from accessing the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.
Guests:
Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice; Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice
More:
ICE launches new immigration sweep in L.A. area; at least 100 detained so far
The top ICE attorney in Seattle has admitted to stealing the identities of immigrants, and using them to open credit cards and receive personal loans. He pled guilty to federal fraud charges, and resigned from his position. He’s expected to be sentenced in May.
Guests:
Gene Johnson, AP reporter (@GeneAPseattle)
More:
Former ICE Chief Counsel Pleads Guilty to Using the Identities of Numerous Aliens for Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Scheme
Large crowds turned out last night for Marvel’s “Black Panther.” The movie is one of Fandango’s top five pre-sellers of all time. Our critics review “Black Panther,” plus “Early Man,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.
Guests:
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and co-hosts the Rotten Tomatoes Show “See It, Skip It.” (@THATJacqueline)
U.S. Olympic stars Nathan Chen and Mikaela Shiffrin flamed out yesterday at the Winter Games. We talk to a sports psychologist about the incredible pressure these athletes are under.
Guests:
Melissa Todd, sports psychologist
The U.S. women’s hockey team might need a little help with their bruised psyches today. They lost a nail-biter against Canada.
Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
