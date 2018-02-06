SpaceX's Falcon Heavy blasts Tesla into space
SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket today from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They used a historic launch pad -- the same one that sent Neil Armstrong to the moon. The rocket is carrying Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster.
Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight won’t stand trial for murder until late April. But it’s already been chaotic. Last week, Knight’s fiance was sentenced to three years in jail. Two of his lawyers were arrested late last month, then released. Prosecutors say a third lawyer may have helped Knight violate a court order. And detectives want to question two filmmakers making a documentary about him.
Guests:
James Queally, LA Times (@JamesQueallyLAT)
More:
Prosecutors use aggressive tactics against Suge Knight and his team, sparking civil liberties concerns
Natalie Wood drowned in the ocean off Catalina Island in 1981. At the time, it was ruled an accidental death, but the LA Sheriff’s department reopened the case in 2011. The investigators now say they have fresh evidence throwing that accidental death ruling into doubt.
Guests:
Erin Moriarty, CBS News' 48 Hours
Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a controversial bill that aims to erase his country’s connection to the Holocaust. The law makes it illegal to describe Nazi death camps like Auschwitz as “Polish,” even if they were in Poland. The bill has drawn criticism from the US and Israel.
Guests:
Rick Noack, Washington Post (@rick_n)
More:
Polish president signs Holocaust bill, drawing rare U.S. rebuke
Lemi Zumas is author of "Red Clocks." (Courtesy of Hachette Book Group)
A new novel imagines a future America where fetuses have legal rights, in-vitro fertilization and abortions are illegal, and only two-parent families can adopt.
Guests:
Leni Zumas, author of “Red Clocks” (@lenizumas)
Leni Zumas
Guests:
Robin Seemangal, WIRED (@nova_road)
