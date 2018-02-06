ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy blasts Tesla into space

SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket today from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They used a historic launch pad -- the same one that sent Neil Armstrong to the moon. The rocket is carrying Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster.

Feb 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Falcon Heavy launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida by Craig Vander Galien.

A chaotic lead-up to Rap mogul Suge Knight's murder trial 5 MIN

Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight won’t stand trial for murder until late April. But it’s already been chaotic. Last week, Knight’s fiance was sentenced to three years in jail. Two of his lawyers were arrested late last month, then released. Prosecutors say a third lawyer may have helped Knight violate a court order. And detectives want to question two filmmakers making a documentary about him.

Guests:
James Queally, LA Times (@JamesQueallyLAT)

More:
Prosecutors use aggressive tactics against Suge Knight and his team, sparking civil liberties concerns

Why detectives reopened the Natalie Wood drowning case 5 MIN

Natalie Wood drowned in the ocean off Catalina Island in 1981. At the time, it was ruled an accidental death, but the LA Sheriff’s department reopened the case in 2011. The investigators now say they have fresh evidence throwing that accidental death ruling into doubt.

Guests:
Erin Moriarty, CBS News' 48 Hours

More:
Detectives running out of time in Natalie Wood mystery

New bill makes it illegal to say Poland was complicit in the Holocaust 5 MIN

Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a controversial bill that aims to erase his country’s connection to the Holocaust. The law makes it illegal to describe Nazi death camps like Auschwitz as “Polish,” even if they were in Poland. The bill has drawn criticism from the US and Israel.

Guests:
Rick Noack, Washington Post (@rick_n)

More:
Polish president signs Holocaust bill, drawing rare U.S. rebuke

Abortions are illegal in dystopian novel 'Red Clocks' 5 MIN


Lemi Zumas is author of "Red Clocks." (Courtesy of Hachette Book Group)

A new novel imagines a future America where fetuses have legal rights, in-vitro fertilization and abortions are illegal, and only two-parent families can adopt.

Guests:
Leni Zumas, author of “Red Clocks” (@lenizumas)

Red Clocks

Leni Zumas

SpaceX launches its most powerful rocket 5 MIN

SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket today from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They used a historic launch pad -- the same one that sent Neil Armstrong to the moon. Elon Musk put his personal Tesla Roadster onboard the Falcon Heavy.

Guests:
Robin Seemangal, WIRED (@nova_road)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Nunes memo annotated by NPR
For The Curious Blog

Nunes memo annotated by NPR From NPR: A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo’s release, even after… Read More

Feb 02, 2018

With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district?
For The Curious Blog

With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district? Southern California is emerging as a midterm battleground in flipping the House from red to blue. There are at least seven districts held by vulnerable Republicans that the Democratic Congressional… Read More

Feb 01, 2018

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check
For The Curious Blog

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check Watch President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address and read NPR’s annotated, fact-checked transcript. Read More

Jan 30, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed