St. Vincent on pop music and pills

Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) has a new album called “Masseduction.” It comes with a new sound that’s a little 80s, Depeche Mode-esque. She talks about her music, move to LA, and what she likes to listen to these days.

Oct 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: This Saturday, musician St. Vincent kicks off her “Fear the Future” tour in LA. (Photo by Nedda Afsari)

Did Harvey Weinstein have the Hollywood press around this finger? 6 MIN, 50 SEC

The New York Times reported that at least eight women faced unwanted sexual advances from studio executive Harvey Weinstein, and they received monetary settlements and signed non-disclosure forms. But sexual harassment rumors have swirled around Weinstein for decades. Why has it taken so long for these rumors to be substantiated and made public?

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

More:
Harvey Weinstein gives first interview after shocking sex harassment claims

Breitbart and Milo Yiannopoulos made the alt-right mainstream 7 MIN, 18 SEC

A new BuzzFeed story follows the rise of alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, his embrace by Steve Bannon and the Mercer family, and his role infusing alt-right ideology into Breitbart stories.

Guests:
Joseph Bernstein, BuzzFeed News (@bernstein)

More:
Here's how Breitbart and Milo smuggled nazi and white nationalist ideas into the mainstream

With second med school dean out, what's up with USC? 6 MIN, 59 SEC

USC announced Thursday that Dr. Rohit Varma is no longer dean of its Keck School of Medicine. He was accused of sexually harassing a young female med school fellow. Varma succeeded Dr. Carmen Puliafito, who resigned last year. The LA Times reported that Puliafito used illegal drugs and partied with criminals and prostitutes -- one of whom overdosed in his hotel room.

Guests:
Harriet Ryan, LA Times

More:
USC medical school dean out amid revelations of sexual harassment claim, $135,000 settlement with researcher

In 'The Mountain Between Us,' snowbound romance and survival 12 MIN, 27 SEC

Our critics discuss “The Mountain Between Us,” which starts with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba as strangers boarding a small plane together; “The Florida Project,” starring Willem Dafoe as a budget motel manager in Florida; and “Blade Runner 2049,” with Harrison Ford back as detective Rick Deckard.

Guests:
Kyle Buchanan, Editor (@kylebuchanan)

St. Vincent on her new album about 'sex and drugs and sadness' 12 MIN, 51 SEC


This Saturday, musician St. Vincent kicks off her
“Fear the Future” tour in LA. (Photo by Nedda Afsari)

Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) captivated the hearts of critics and indie music fans 10 years ago with her debut album “Marry Me.” Her skills drew comparisons to Kate Bush and David Bowie. Her fifth solo album, “Masseduction,” comes out Oct. 13, in which she takes her sound in a more 80s direction.

Guests:
Annie Clark, musician (@st_vincent)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

