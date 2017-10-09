St. Vincent on pop music and pills

The New York Times reported that at least eight women faced unwanted sexual advances from studio executive Harvey Weinstein, and they received monetary settlements and signed non-disclosure forms. But sexual harassment rumors have swirled around Weinstein for decades. Why has it taken so long for these rumors to be substantiated and made public?

Guests:

Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

More:

Harvey Weinstein gives first interview after shocking sex harassment claims

