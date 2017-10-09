Photo: This Saturday, musician St. Vincent kicks off her “Fear the Future” tour in LA. (Photo by Nedda Afsari)
St. Vincent on pop music and pills
Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) has a new album called “Masseduction.” It comes with a new sound that’s a little 80s, Depeche Mode-esque. She talks about her music, move to LA, and what she likes to listen to these days.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The New York Times reported that at least eight women faced unwanted sexual advances from studio executive Harvey Weinstein, and they received monetary settlements and signed non-disclosure forms. But sexual harassment rumors have swirled around Weinstein for decades. Why has it taken so long for these rumors to be substantiated and made public?
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
More:
Harvey Weinstein gives first interview after shocking sex harassment claims
A new BuzzFeed story follows the rise of alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, his embrace by Steve Bannon and the Mercer family, and his role infusing alt-right ideology into Breitbart stories.
Guests:
Joseph Bernstein, BuzzFeed News (@bernstein)
More:
Here's how Breitbart and Milo smuggled nazi and white nationalist ideas into the mainstream
USC announced Thursday that Dr. Rohit Varma is no longer dean of its Keck School of Medicine. He was accused of sexually harassing a young female med school fellow. Varma succeeded Dr. Carmen Puliafito, who resigned last year. The LA Times reported that Puliafito used illegal drugs and partied with criminals and prostitutes -- one of whom overdosed in his hotel room.
Guests:
Harriet Ryan, LA Times
More:
USC medical school dean out amid revelations of sexual harassment claim, $135,000 settlement with researcher
Our critics discuss “The Mountain Between Us,” which starts with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba as strangers boarding a small plane together; “The Florida Project,” starring Willem Dafoe as a budget motel manager in Florida; and “Blade Runner 2049,” with Harrison Ford back as detective Rick Deckard.
Guests:
Kyle Buchanan, Editor (@kylebuchanan)
This Saturday, musician St. Vincent kicks off her
“Fear the Future” tour in LA. (Photo by Nedda Afsari)
Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) captivated the hearts of critics and indie music fans 10 years ago with her debut album “Marry Me.” Her skills drew comparisons to Kate Bush and David Bowie. Her fifth solo album, “Masseduction,” comes out Oct. 13, in which she takes her sound in a more 80s direction.
Guests:
Annie Clark, musician (@st_vincent)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
An incomplete profile of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock The man who shot and killed 58 people in Las Vegas on Sunday was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Vegas ER doctor: Every organ that could have been hit was hit More than 500 people were injured during the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center received 200 patients within the first hour. We hear from the attending ER physician on duty that night.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More
Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More