ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Taking a trip on psychedelic drugs

In 1971, Richard Nixon launched the War on Drugs, and the Controlled Substances Act outlawed the use of LSD and psilocybin, or magic mushrooms. Before then, psychiatrists used those drugs to treat patients for depression, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and more. Author Michael Pollan has taken stock of the latest developments, and even taken a few trips himself.

LISTEN LIVE

May 29, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

How much money has poured into the 2018 election? 9 MIN, 16 SEC

California’s primary election is one week away. Wealthy donors and corporations have spent more than $26 million on the governor’s race alone. The LA Times says that’s the most money ever spent on a California primary by outside groups. We also talk about the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear a challenge to a restrictive abortion law in Arkansas, and how the California Supreme Court will force social media companies to turn over some user communications to criminal defendants.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

PBS documentary sheds light on Chinese Exclusion Act 9 MIN, 14 SEC

As the Statue of Liberty was being assembled from parts sent from France in the late 19th Century, the U.S. government passed a law that targeted the Chinese. It banned Chinese workers from immigrating to the U.S., and it banned the Chinese people who were already here from becoming citizens. That ban existed for 60 years. The Chinese Exclusion Act wasn’t repealed until 1943. A new PBS special explores this chapter of American history. It airs nationwide today.

 
The Lim family, from the PBS American Experience special
“The Chinese Exclusion Act.”


Certificates of identities. 

Images courtesy of PBS

Guests:
Ric Burns, Co-Director of the PBS American Experience special “The Chinese Exclusion Act”
Li-Shin Yu, Co-Director of the PBS American Experience special “The Chinese Exclusion Act”

How LSD and mushrooms can treat mental illness and addiction 26 MIN, 36 SEC

In 1971, Richard Nixon launched the War on Drugs, and the Controlled Substances Act outlawed the use of LSD and psilocybin, or magic mushrooms. Before then, psychiatrists used those drugs to treat patients for depression, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and more. Now there’s a resurgence in interest around psychedelic drugs. Author Michael Pollan has taken stock of the latest developments, and even taken a few trips himself.


Author Michael Pollan. Credit: Jeannette Montgomery Barron. 

Guests:
Michael Pollan, author (@michaelpollan)

How to Change Your Mind

Michael Pollan

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village?
For The Curious Blog

Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village? On the morning of December fifth the Thomas Fire destroyed Hawaiian Village, a 52-unit apartment building perched on the hillside just above Ventura. It burned to the ground in less… Read More

May 28, 2018

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff?
For The Curious Blog

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More

May 25, 2018

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More

May 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed