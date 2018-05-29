Taking a trip on psychedelic drugs

California’s primary election is one week away. Wealthy donors and corporations have spent more than $26 million on the governor’s race alone. The LA Times says that’s the most money ever spent on a California primary by outside groups. We also talk about the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear a challenge to a restrictive abortion law in Arkansas, and how the California Supreme Court will force social media companies to turn over some user communications to criminal defendants.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)