Tensions with North Korea escalate further

North Korea’s foreign minister called comments from President Trump a declaration of war. He also said North Korea has the right to shoot down American jets, even if they’re not in North Korean airspace. So what will the president do?

Guests:

Barbara Demick, Author, "Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea" (@BarbaraDemick)

More:

