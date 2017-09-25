Photo: An anti-U.S. rally at Kim Il Sung Square is seen in this September 23, 2017 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 24, 2017. Placards read (L-R) "A global military power", "Be through with the U.S.", "The U.S. is evil's headquarters", "Old foe the U.S." (KCNA/via Reuters)
Tensions with North Korea escalate further
The rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea keeps getting hotter. North Korea’s foreign minister called comments from President Trump a declaration of war.
FROM THIS EPISODE
North Korea’s foreign minister called comments from President Trump a declaration of war. He also said North Korea has the right to shoot down American jets, even if they’re not in North Korean airspace. So what will the president do?
Guests:
Barbara Demick, Author, "Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea" (@BarbaraDemick)
More:
Escalating tension has experts simulating a new Korean War, and the scenarios are sobering
A bill awaiting Governor Jerry Brown’s signature would make big changes to the way schools handle reports of sexual assault. It codifies Obama Administration standards for investigating alleged assaults and applies them to elementary and high schools. Some academics worry that could have a negative impact on African-American boys.
NFL players, coaches and owners are speaking out protests during the national anthem. President Trump waded into the issue on Friday and the White House has defended his vulgar comments about players who kneel.
Guests:
David J. Leonard, author of “Playing While White: Privilege & Power on/off the Field.” (@drdavidjleonard)
David J. Leonard
Actor and director Rob Reiner has a new group called The Committee to Investigate Russia. It’s got a website that’s aggregating articles and creating timelines. And he’s pushing for a 9/11 style commission to look into Russia’s involvement in the election.
Guests:
Rob Reiner, actor, director and activist (@robreiner)
New recommendations could mean the end for the famous fourth-grade California mission projects at elementary schools. Students have made models of missions for years. But a state panel is recommending teachers reassess their lesson plans.
More:
The California missions school project is becoming a thing of the past. Here's why
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
