Terrorism in London: Lessons for the US

By the time Peter Andreas was 11 years old, he had travelled to five countries, and had lived in more than a dozen homes. He was in and out of school. His mother took him on the run, chasing political revolution in South America. She was a Mennonite-turned-Marxist from Kansas. She kidnapped her son twice -- after losing a long custody battle.



Peter Andreas with his mother in Lima, Peru, December 1973.



Peter Andreas with his mother by the side of their derailed train crossing the Peruvian Andes, December 1973.

Both photos courtesy of Peter Andreas.

Guests:

Peter Andreas, author, “Rebel Mother: My Childhood Chasing the Revolution;” Brown University