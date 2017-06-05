ON AIR
Terrorism in London: Lessons for the US

This weekend's terrorist attack in London left seven people dead and almost 50 injured. London police fatally shot the attackers, and ISIS claimed responsibility.

Jun 05, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A man passes flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in London, Britain, June 5, 2017. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

Rethinking local counter-terrorism strategies 12 MIN, 1 SEC

This weekend’s terrorist attack in London left seven people dead and almost 50 injured. London police fatally shot the attackers, and ISIS claimed responsibility. We discuss how American law enforcement agencies are preparing for potential attacks here. And how global counter-terrorism efforts are changing as the threat evolves.

Guests:
Brian Jenkins, RAND Corporation (@BrianMJenkins)

More:
London Bridge attack: 11 detained after raids, attackers to be named

Trump's tweets threaten to undermine travel ban 6 MIN, 58 SEC

In his recent tweets, President Donald Trump criticized federal courts for blocking his original executive order that temporarily barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. He also tweeted that the Justice Department should have defended his original action, rather than the “watered down -- politically correct version” that’s now reached the Supreme Court.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Trump’s latest tweets will likely hurt effort to restore travel ban

Why do so many law students fail the California bar exam? 7 MIN, 15 SEC

Only 35 percent of people who take the California bar exam pass it. That’s a historic low. Is the problem with the exam itself or the students? Also, there’s a congressional election tomorrow for the seat vacated by Xavier Becerra. Attorney Robert Lee Ahn and State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez will face off.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
County election officials say hundreds of voters in L.A.'s congressional race haven't received their mail ballots
California’s Tough Bar Exam, Long a Point of Pride, Faces Pushback

Peter Andreas on his rebel mother: 'She was negligent but I never felt neglected' 14 MIN, 51 SEC

By the time Peter Andreas was 11 years old, he had travelled to five countries, and had lived in more than a dozen homes. He was in and out of school. His mother took him on the run, chasing political revolution in South America. She was a Mennonite-turned-Marxist from Kansas. She kidnapped her son twice -- after losing a long custody battle.


Peter Andreas with his mother in Lima, Peru, December 1973. 


Peter Andreas with his mother by the side of their derailed train crossing the Peruvian Andes, December 1973.

Both photos courtesy of Peter Andreas.

Guests:
Peter Andreas, author, “Rebel Mother: My Childhood Chasing the Revolution;” Brown University

Rebel Mother

Peter Andreas

What it's like climbing El Capitan without ropes or safety gear 9 MIN, 2 SEC

Alex Honnold was whistling as he scaled the 3000 foot granite monolith of Yosemite’s El Capitan. He did it with just climbing shoes, a bag of chalk, and his bare hands. It took him less than four hours to reach the top. He’s the first person in the world to do it without any ropes. National Geographic is calling it the greatest feat of rock climbing in history. Honnold is 31 years old and lives out of his van.


Alex Honnold became the world's first person to climb El Capitan without ropes.
(Photos courtesy of Jimmy Chin)

Guests:
Alex Honnold, Professional climber; author, 'Alone on the Wall' (@AlexHonnold)

More:
Exclusive: Climber Completes the Most Dangerous Rope-Free Ascent Ever

