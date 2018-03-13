President Donald J. Trump arrives on Air Force One. Photo credit: Tech. Sgt. Daylena S. Ricks.
President Donald Trump is in California Tuesday. Even though he considers it enemy territory, he’ll be raising money at a Republican Party fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Supporters paid between $35,000 and $250,000 to get in.
Luis Alvarado, Familias Unidas de California PAC (@latinostrategy)
Gina Haspel is Trump’s new nominee for director of the CIA. If confirmed, she’ll become the first woman in that position. Mike Pompeo is leaving the helm of the CIA to become Secretary of State, replacing Rex Tillerson. Haspel was a covert agent who ran a secret prison in Thailand, where detainees were interrogated and tortured.
Matthew Cole, The Intercept (@matthewacole)
Matt Young enlisted in the Marines in the mid 2000s, and was deployed to Iraq three times before he turned age 24. He describes a war characterized by crippling boredom and few opportunities for heroism The war left him ashamed of the person he’d become. He explores this in his new memoir “Eat the Apple.”
Matt Young, former marine and author of the book “Eat the Apple”
