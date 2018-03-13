ON AIR
President Donald Trump is in California Tuesday. Even though he considers it enemy territory, he'll be raising money at a Republican Party fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Supporters paid between $35,000 and $250,000 to get in.


Mar 13, 2008

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Donald J. Trump arrives on Air Force One. Photo credit: Tech. Sgt. Daylena S. Ricks.

Who is going to Trump’s GOP fundraiser in Beverly Hills? 5 MIN

Donald Trump is in California Tuesday. Even though he considers it enemy territory, he’ll be raising money at a Republican Party fundraiser in Beverly Hills. It costs between $35,000 and $250,000 to get in. Who might be willing to fork over the money to see Trump tonight?

Guests:
Luis Alvarado, Familias Unidas de California PAC (@latinostrategy)

Gina Haspel to become first woman to lead the CIA 5 MIN

Gina Haspel is Trump’s new nominee for director of the CIA. If confirmed, she’ll become the first woman in that position. Mike Pompeo is leaving the helm of the CIA to become Secretary of State, replacing Rex Tillerson. Haspel was a covert agent who ran a secret prison in Thailand, where detainees were interrogated and tortured.


trump aireplane. photo credit: Matthew.

Guests:
Matthew Cole, The Intercept (@matthewacole)

The ‘internal hell’ of being in the Marines 5 MIN

Matt Young enlisted in the Marines in the mid 2000s, and was deployed to Iraq three times before he turned age 24. He describes a war characterized by crippling boredom and few opportunities for heroism The war left him ashamed of the person he’d become. He explores this in his new memoir “Eat the Apple.”


Guests:
Matt Young, former marine and author of the book “Eat the Apple”

More:
Claiming the Title of United States Marine

Eat the Apple

Matt Young

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

