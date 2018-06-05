The 50th anniversary of RFK's assassination

On this day 50 years ago, Robert Kennedy was shot in L.A.’s Ambassador Hotel. He had just won the California primary, and was on his way to becoming the Democratic presidential candidate in 1968. He died the following day. We remember his California campaign, and how his death signalled -- to many -- the end of the 1960s.

Larry Tye, author of “Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon” (@LarryTye)