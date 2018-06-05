ON AIR
The 50th anniversary of RFK's assassination

It’s primary day in California. Fifty years ago, primary day changed U.S. history. Robert F. Kennedy won the California primary for president. He was on his way to clinching the Democratic nomination. But that night, he was shot and killed at the Ambassador Hotel in LA. We talk with a biographer, and find out why RFK’s son believes there was a second gunman.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 05, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Longtime LAPD vet Michel Moore picked as new chief 7 MIN, 40 SEC

On Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced his pick for the new LAPD chief: Michel Moore. Moore is currently an assistant chief. He’s been with the LAPD for 36 years. He’s known for crunching data. He created the department’s first automated crime mapping system.But some City Council members are disappointed that he was chosen over a Mexican American finalist and an African American candidate. It’s up to the City Council to confirm Moore.

Guests:
Joel Rubin, Los Angeles Times (@joelrubin)
David Zahniser, Los Angeles Times (@DavidZahniser)

More:
L.A. mayor's pick for LAPD chief is 36-year veteran with deep mastery of crime statistics

What exactly happened on the day RFK was shot? 7 MIN, 51 SEC

On this day 50 years ago, Robert Kennedy was shot in L.A.’s Ambassador Hotel. He had just won the California primary, and was on his way to becoming the Democratic presidential candidate in 1968. He died the following day. We remember his California campaign, and how his death signalled -- to many -- the end of the 1960s.

Guests:
Larry Tye, author of “Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon” (@LarryTye)

A visit to RFK's family home in Pasadena 17 MIN, 53 SEC

A man from Pasadena, Sirhan Sirhan, was arrested and convicted of the killing of Robert F. Kennedy. Sirhan is still in prison. The house he grew up in, his family home in Pasadena, is still there. It’s occupied by his last living relative. Reporter Peter Gilstrap went to visit.

Guests:
Peter Gilstrap, Writer and radio producer

Was there a second shooter in RFK's assassination? 8 MIN, 16 SEC

Munir Sirhan has doubts on whether his brother, Sirhan Sirhan, assassinated Robert F. Kennedy. Other people have them too, including RFK’s son, Robert Kennedy Jr. He now believes there was a second gunman -- and that this mystery gunman was the one who shot his father.

Guests:
Tom Jackman, Washington Post (@TomJackmanWP)

More:
Who killed Bobby Kennedy? His son RFK Jr. doesn’t believe it was Sirhan Sirhan.

Miss America pageant dumps swimsuits 6 MIN, 7 SEC

The Miss America Organization announced today that it plans to drop the swimsuit competition -- a tradition that was always controversial. The organization’s chairwoman Gretchen Carlson said on Good Morning America, “We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say we’d love to be a part of your program, but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit. Guess what! You don’t have to do that anymore! You’re welcome. Please, come join us.” Carlson was Miss America in 1988.

Guests:
Blain Roberts, professor of history at Fresno State

More:
Miss America Ends Swimsuit Competition, Aiming to Evolve in ‘This Cultural Revolution’

CREDITS

Image of Robert F. Kennedy speaking to the American Jewish Committee, at the Hotel Commodore in New York courtesy of Kheel Center.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

