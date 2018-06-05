The 50th anniversary of RFK's assassination

On Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced his pick for the new LAPD chief: Michel Moore. Moore is currently an assistant chief. He’s been with the LAPD for 36 years. He’s known for crunching data. He created the department’s first automated crime mapping system.But some City Council members are disappointed that he was chosen over a Mexican American finalist and an African American candidate. It’s up to the City Council to confirm Moore.
Joel Rubin, Los Angeles Times (@joelrubin)
David Zahniser, Los Angeles Times (@DavidZahniser)
