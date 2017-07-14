Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. (Courtesy Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO)
The challenges of depicting sexual assault on screen
Depicting rape in TV and the movies has become more common. Think: "Game of Thrones," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Room." Actors and filmmakers are having to figure out how to cope with bringing these brutal scenes to life.
Investigators in the House, Senate, and Justice department are now looking into the Trump campaign’s digital operation -- headed by Jared Kushner. They want to know whether that team helped Russia target voters in key swing states with critical information and fake news about Hillary Clinton.
Guests:
Peter Stone, McClatchy Newspapers
“Walking Dead” has been one of the most successful and lucrative shows on TV. Now creator Frank Darabont is suing AMC, the show’s production company, claiming he’s owed much more money than he’s been paid. He was fired from the show after the first season. AMC has released several strongly-worded emails he sent to AMC executives.
Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
We’re seeing a lot more rape scenes these days, especially on TV. Think “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Room.” That means there are more people -- in front of and behind the camera -- who are in the business of simulating sometimes brutal scenes.
Guests:
Deven Macnair, stunt coordinator (@Devenmacnair)
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Our film critic reviews “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the third movie in this modern reboot series; “Wish Upon,” about a teenager who gets a jewelry box that grants her seven wishes; the costume thriller “Lady Macbeth,” which is not a Shakespeare adaptation but based on Nikolai Leskov’s novella.
Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)