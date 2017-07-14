The challenges of depicting sexual assault on screen

“Walking Dead” has been one of the most successful and lucrative shows on TV. Now creator Frank Darabont is suing AMC, the show’s production company, claiming he’s owed much more money than he’s been paid. He was fired from the show after the first season. AMC has released several strongly-worded emails he sent to AMC executives.

Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

