The challenges of depicting sexual assault on screen

Depicting rape in TV and the movies has become more common. Think: “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Room.” Actors and filmmakers are having to figure out how to cope with bringing these brutal scenes to life.

Jul 14, 2017

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. (Courtesy Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO)


Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Did Jared Kushner help Russians plant fake news in voters' feeds? 11 MIN, 44 SEC

Investigators in the House, Senate, and Justice department are now looking into the Trump campaign’s digital operation -- headed by Jared Kushner. They want to know whether that team helped Russia target voters in key swing states with critical information and fake news about Hillary Clinton.

Guests:
Peter Stone, McClatchy Newspapers

More:
Trump-Russia investigators probe Jared Kushner-run digital operation

'Walking Dead' lawsuit against AMC reveals how Hollywood works 9 MIN, 22 SEC

“Walking Dead” has been one of the most successful and lucrative shows on TV. Now creator Frank Darabont is suing AMC, the show’s production company, claiming he’s owed much more money than he’s been paid. He was fired from the show after the first season. AMC has released several strongly-worded emails he sent to AMC executives.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
'Walking Dead' Lawsuit Spills Obscene Emails and Tales of Greed Over TV's Billion-Dollar Hit

How filming rape scenes affects actors and producers 15 MIN, 26 SEC

We’re seeing a lot more rape scenes these days, especially on TV. Think “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Room.” That means there are more people -- in front of and behind the camera -- who are in the business of simulating sometimes brutal scenes.

Guests:
Deven Macnair, stunt coordinator (@Devenmacnair)
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)

More:
Rape Choreography Makes Films Safer, But Still Takes a Toll on Cast and Crew

Does 'Planet of the Apes' make us care more about apes than humans? 12 MIN, 17 SEC

Our film critic reviews “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the third movie in this modern reboot series; “Wish Upon,” about a teenager who gets a jewelry box that grants her seven wishes; the costume thriller “Lady Macbeth,” which is not a Shakespeare adaptation but based on Nikolai Leskov’s novella.

Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)

