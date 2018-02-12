Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa courtesy of Marvel Studios.
The cultural significance of 'Black Panther'
The movie opens Friday. It’s the first big budget superhero movie with a black director, predominantly black cast, and a storyline seen through a black lens. Critics say it marks a cultural milestone.
President Trump on Monday announced a $1.5 trillion plan to upgrade our infrastructure. Only $200 billion will come from the federal government. That money is supposed to spur local investment. Perhaps some of that money will end up in LA County, where a new freeway is being planned in the high desert. It’s supposed to connect Palmdale and Lancaster with Victorville and Apple Valley in San Bernardino County.
Christopher Hawthorne, Los Angeles Times (@hawthorneLAT)
L.A. County set to build its first new freeway in 25 years, despite many misgivings
Los Angeles, Houston and the appeal of the hard-to-read city
LA has the largest sidewalk network in the country and it’s in bad shape. The bad sidewalks may be a result of lack of investment in the walkways, less than one percent of all its transportation funds.
Alissa Walker, Curbed (@awalkerinLA)
Harvey Weinstein’s legal woes continue to mount after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and harassment. New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the mega-producer, his brother and the Weinstein Company. The suit alleges the company failed to protect its employees from Harvey’s “unrelenting sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination.”
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
“Black Panther” hits theaters Friday, but it’s been generating excitement for the last couple of years ever since the movie was announced. It’s the first big budget superhero movie with a black director, predominantly black cast, and a storyline seen through a black lens. Chadwick Boseman plays Black Panther aka T’Challa, who becomes king of the fictional African nation called Wakanda. He has to protect his land and people from outside threats and protect his crown from the American man who wants to take it.
Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman)
faces off with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
The Dora Milaje are T'Challa's army of bodyguards.
Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa.
Photo credit for all: Marvel Studios.
Jamil Smith, journalist (@JamilSmith)
John Jennings, UC Riverside
The Revolutionary Power Of Black Panther
Why 'Black Panther' Is a Defining Moment for Black America
On Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama’s presidential portraits were unveiled from behind a large black sheet. Michelle mouthed “wow,” and Barack said, “That’s pretty sharp.” Los Angeles native Kehinde Wiley painted Obama, and Baltimore artist Amy Sherald painted Michelle. They are the first black artists to be selected for the job.
Kehinde Wiley’s official portrait of Barack Obama.
Amy Sherald’s official portrait of Michelle Obama.
Jerry Saltz, Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture.com (@jerrysaltz)
