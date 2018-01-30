'The End of the F***ing World' explores teen angst and psychopathy

The Treasury Department has issued a list of high-powered Russians who have flourished under President Vladimir Putin. The idea was to name and shame those who might be benefiting from Putin's presidency. Releasing the list was required under a law Congress passed in August to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 elections. But today, a Treasury spokesman said the list was just cribbed from a Forbes’ ranking of the “200 richest businessmen in Russia 2017.”

Guests:

David Filipov, Washington Post (@davidfilipov)