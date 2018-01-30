ON AIR
'The End of the F***ing World' explores teen angst and psychopathy

“The End of the F***ing World” adds a dark twist to the teen movie cliche -- the outcast kid who doesn’t fit in. We speak with the show’s writer and director.

Jan 30, 2018

Scene from "The End of the F-ing World," courtesy of Netflix.

What the Russian oligarchs list means for US-Russia relations 5 MIN

The Treasury Department has issued a list of high-powered Russians who have flourished under President Vladimir Putin. The idea was to name and shame those who might be benefiting from Putin's presidency. Releasing the list was required under a law Congress passed in August to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 elections. But today, a Treasury spokesman said the list was just cribbed from a Forbes’ ranking of the “200 richest businessmen in Russia 2017.”

Guests:
David Filipov, Washington Post (@davidfilipov)

Nazi connections of the Orange County man charged in killing a young, gay Jew 5 MIN

Blaze Bernstein, a University of Pennsylvania sophomore, was home for winter break when he was killed. Samuel Woodward, a high school classmate of Bernstein, allegedly stabbed him more than 20 times before burying him in a nearby park. Woodward has been charged with murder and ProPublica reports that he is an avowed neo-Nazi, and part of the extremist group Atomwaffen Division, which idolizes Charles Manson, and may be linked to other murders too.

Guests:
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica (@propublica)

More:
California Murder Suspect Said to Have Trained With Extremist Hate Group

What does trading Blake Griffin mean for the Clippers? 5 MIN

There have been a lot of slam dunks since the Clippers picked Blake Griffin in the 2009 NBA draft. Last summer, the Clippers made Griffin their franchise player with a five-year, $171 million deal. In a big Staples Center ceremony, they introduced him as a “Clipper for Life.” But those days are over. Griffin has been traded and is now a Detroit Piston.

Guests:
Bill Plaschke, Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times (@BillPlaschke)

More:
Blake Griffin was the face of the Clippers. Trading him was stunning — and smart

How 'The End of the F***ing World' became a hit in the U.S. 5 MIN

A British television series is now streaming on Netflix and has become a surprise hit with American audiences. It takes a teen movie cliche -- the outcast kid who doesn’t fit in -- and adds a dark twist. We speak with the show’s writer and director.

Scenes from "The End of the F-ing World," courtesy of Netflix. 

Guests:
Charlie Covell, writer
Jonathan Entwhistle, director (@jonaent)

Why Wednesday's super blue blood moon is so special 5 MIN

Wake up super early tomorrow, because a total lunar eclipse will begin at 3:48 a.m. in Los Angeles. You’ll also get a super moon, blood moon, and blue moon.

Guests:
Dr. Laura Danly, Griffith Observatory astronomer

More:
Blue moon, blood moon, lunar eclipse, supermoon, all on one day this week. Griffith Observatory to host a wee-hours watch party

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

