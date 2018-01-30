Scene from "The End of the F-ing World," courtesy of Netflix.
'The End of the F***ing World' explores teen angst and psychopathy
“The End of the F***ing World” adds a dark twist to the teen movie cliche -- the outcast kid who doesn’t fit in. We speak with the show’s writer and director.
The Treasury Department has issued a list of high-powered Russians who have flourished under President Vladimir Putin. The idea was to name and shame those who might be benefiting from Putin's presidency. Releasing the list was required under a law Congress passed in August to punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 elections. But today, a Treasury spokesman said the list was just cribbed from a Forbes’ ranking of the “200 richest businessmen in Russia 2017.”
David Filipov, Washington Post (@davidfilipov)
Blaze Bernstein, a University of Pennsylvania sophomore, was home for winter break when he was killed. Samuel Woodward, a high school classmate of Bernstein, allegedly stabbed him more than 20 times before burying him in a nearby park. Woodward has been charged with murder and ProPublica reports that he is an avowed neo-Nazi, and part of the extremist group Atomwaffen Division, which idolizes Charles Manson, and may be linked to other murders too.
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica (@propublica)
California Murder Suspect Said to Have Trained With Extremist Hate Group
There have been a lot of slam dunks since the Clippers picked Blake Griffin in the 2009 NBA draft. Last summer, the Clippers made Griffin their franchise player with a five-year, $171 million deal. In a big Staples Center ceremony, they introduced him as a “Clipper for Life.” But those days are over. Griffin has been traded and is now a Detroit Piston.
Bill Plaschke, Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times (@BillPlaschke)
Blake Griffin was the face of the Clippers. Trading him was stunning — and smart
A British television series is now streaming on Netflix and has become a surprise hit with American audiences. It takes a teen movie cliche -- the outcast kid who doesn’t fit in -- and adds a dark twist. We speak with the show’s writer and director.
Scenes from "The End of the F-ing World," courtesy of Netflix.
Charlie Covell, writer
Jonathan Entwhistle, director (@jonaent)
Wake up super early tomorrow, because a total lunar eclipse will begin at 3:48 a.m. in Los Angeles. You’ll also get a super moon, blood moon, and blue moon.
Dr. Laura Danly, Griffith Observatory astronomer
Blue moon, blood moon, lunar eclipse, supermoon, all on one day this week. Griffith Observatory to host a wee-hours watch party
