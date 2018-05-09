ON AIR
The rich history of gospel in LA

“How Sweet the Sound,” a new exhibit at the California African American Museum, charts how LA has been an epicenter of gospel. It takes visitors from the establishment of LA’s first black church by a former slave in 1872, through the Golden Age of Gospel, to today.

May 09, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

What we know about Columbus Nova and Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg 5 MIN

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti published a report on Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen on Tuesday. The ‘executive summary’ shows that many global companies have paid into a fund that Cohen set up right before the election. Essential Consultants received more than $4 million between October 2016 and January 2018. Some who paid include AT&T, Novartis, Korea Aerospace Industries, and a company called Columbus Nova, which paid $500,000. Columbus is associated with a Russian oligarch, who was recently sanctioned by the U.S.

Guests:
Judd Legum, ThinkProgress (@JuddLegum)

A review of Tuesday's California governor debate 5 MIN

The top six gubernatorial candidates squared off Tuesday night in what’s likely to be the final major debate before the June 5 primary. Four Democrats and two Republicans fielded questions about the state’s growing housing crisis, sanctuary state law, and their extramarital affairs.

Guests:
Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio (@adlerben)

The long history of LA's vibrant gospel scene 5 MIN

LA has been an epicenter of gospel since the establishment of First A.M.E. church by a former slave in 1872, through the Golden Age of Gospel, to today. Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” was recorded at a Baptist Church in South LA, and is the best-selling gospel album of all time. A new exhibition at the California African American Museum charts LA’s rich gospel history. It’s called “How Sweet the Sound.”


Victory Baptist Choir. 


Clara Ward singers.



Photos of "How Sweet the Sound" exhibition. 
Images courtesy of CAAM. 

Guests:
Tyree Boyd-Pates, California African American Museum

With pitcher Clayton Kershaw now injured, what's happening to the Dodgers? 5 MIN

In basketball, the Golden State Warriors will face the Houston Rockets in the Conference Finals. It’s also hockey playoff time and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who are in their first season have made it to the playoffs, and have kicked the LA Kings and the San Jose Sharks to the curb. In baseball, we’re about 35 games into the season, and the Dodgers have have not been looking good.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

