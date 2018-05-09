The rich history of gospel in LA

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti published a report on Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen on Tuesday. The ‘executive summary’ shows that many global companies have paid into a fund that Cohen set up right before the election. Essential Consultants received more than $4 million between October 2016 and January 2018. Some who paid include AT&T, Novartis, Korea Aerospace Industries, and a company called Columbus Nova, which paid $500,000. Columbus is associated with a Russian oligarch, who was recently sanctioned by the U.S.
