The Russian side of Trump Jr.'s meeting

A B-list pop star, his billionaire father, and a bull-dog lawyer have become players in a story that is throwing the White House into crisis. We learn more about the Russian side of the Donald Trump Jr. story.

Jul 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Donald Trump kisses his son Donald, Jr. at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia February 24, 2016. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Who was the Russian lawyer Donald Trump. Jr was going to meet? 9 MIN, 53 SEC

Donald Trump Jr. recently tweeted an email exchange in which he was promised incriminating information on Hillary Clinton via the Russian government. Those emails lay out plans for a meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya. She’s been described as both a Kremlin insider and also a low-level one-issue activist.

Guests:
Andrew Kramer, New York Times (@AndrewKramerNYT)

More:
Natalia Veselnitskaya, Lawyer Who Met Trump Jr., Seen as Fearsome Moscow Insider

Los Angeles tries fixing a really complicated problem: Homelessness 9 MIN, 51 SEC

The latest numbers show homelessness is up more than 20 percent in LA. We meet a woman who lives in a motel with her 11-year-old son -- if she can earn enough cleaning the motel to afford a room each night. Anna Scott and Saul Gonzalez are reporting on LA housing issues for an upcoming podcast called “There Goes the Neighborhood.”

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, KCRW producer (@SaulKCRW)

More:
KCRW There Goes the Neighborhood

Suburban poverty is getting worse 9 MIN, 56 SEC

Homelessness and poverty are also problems outside the city. The growth of poverty in American suburbs is one of the most important, and overlooked, demographic changes in the last 40 years, according to one scholar.

Guests:
Scott Allard, University of Washington, and author of “Places In Need: The Changing Geography of Poverty” (@scottwallard)

More:
Why Are America’s Suburbs Becoming Poorer?

Places in Need

Scott W. Allard

LAPD's K-9 unit makes policing safer 11 MIN, 42 SEC

The LAPD has one of the worst records for officer-involved shootings in the U.S., but it’s actually done a lot to avoid potentially fatal encounters between armed police and suspects on the run. Their strategy is to release the dogs. Police departments nationwide admire the LAPD for is its K-9 unit. In fact, other departments have come here to learn the best way to train police dogs.


On a patch of grass overlooking Dodger Stadium head LAPD K9 unit
trainer Sgt. Michael Goosby plays fetch with Robbie a Dutch Shepherd
training to be a bonafide police dog (Courtesy of David Weinberg)

Guests:
David Weinberg, Producer (@randomtape)

Inside LA's last two porn theaters 9 MIN, 43 SEC

We have an appreciation --- if that’s the right word -- for the last two porn theaters in Los Angeles.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
The last (porn) picture shows: Once dotted with dozens of adult cinemas, L.A. now has only two

