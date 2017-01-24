ON AIR
The state of California: Not enough money, so what's getting cut?

In his annual State of the State address, Governor Jerry Brown talked about ways California will resist President Trump’s agenda. He did not mention the state’s projected $1.6 billion budget deficit. We get a debrief of Brown’s address and his budget proposal.

Jan 24, 2017

Picture courtesy: California Governor Jerry Brown speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Is CA spending its money on the right things? 11 MIN, 9 SEC

Governor Jerry Brown has admitted that there’s less money than there should be in California’s coffers. In fact, the state is projected to run a $1.6 billion deficit by next summer. So scholarships for middle class college students are on the chopping block.

Guests:
Liam Dillon, Writer (@dillonliam)

More:
California's budget deficit is back, Gov. Jerry Brown says

What can LA learn from San Francisco's effort to provide more public bathrooms? 8 MIN, 39 SEC

Some LA neighborhoods don’t have many toilets for homeless people, and sometimes sidewalks are soiled with human waste. San Francisco had a similar problem. Then it created the “Pit Stop” program, which put public bathrooms, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations around the city.

Guests:
Jane Kim, San Francisco Board of Supervisors; former civil rights attorney (@JaneKim)

More:
PRESS RELEASE: San Francisco Expands Successful Pit Stop Public Toilet Program
Skid Row doesn’t have nearly enough restrooms

Oscar nominations: La La Land sweeps, Amy Adams weeps 9 MIN, 45 SEC

We get a round-up of the nominees, the snubs, and who’s favored to take home the golden statuette.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)

More:
Making Oscar nominated movies: Full list of Oscar nominees and interviews

Why white people need to step up to address persistent racism 13 MIN, 9 SEC

One sociologist says liberals are making a mistake when they prioritize economic injustice over racial injustice, and ending racism is the responsibility of white people.

Guests:
Michael Eric Dyson, "Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America" (@MichaelEDyson)

Tears We Cannot Stop

Michael Eric Dyson

Where to find traditional Chinese New Year dishes in LA 6 MIN, 12 SEC

The year of the rooster begins on Saturday. We look at the meaning behind the rooster in the Chinese zodiac, as well as traditional new year dishes like long noodles, mandarin oranges and spring rolls.

L.A. Weekly food editor and host of the podcast "Smart Mouth" Katherine Spiers ran down a list of where to find some traditional Chinese New Year foods in LA right now. Here are her suggestions:

Mama Lu's in Monterey Park for stir-fried dumplings
Luscious for pot sticker style dumplings
Five Star Seafood Restaurant  for steamed rock cod
Wang Jia in San Gabriel for sweet rice balls; they serve them stuffed with sesame paste and topped with bits of Osmanthus flower.
Class 302 for miswa, a dish made with long noodles
Sea Harbour for spring rolls
Sam Woo Barbecue for pre-roasted whole poultry
Lunasia in Alhambra for turnip cakes or for a one-stop shop for a full, traditional Chinese New Year meal.

Guests:
Katherine Spiers, How It Got In Your Mouth (@katherinespiers)

