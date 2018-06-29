ON AIR
'Three Identical Strangers:' true story of triplets separated for 19 years

Identical triplets were separated at birth, then found each other by chance when they were 19 years old. They bonded instantly and became celebrities overnight. It sounds like a fairytale, but it didn’t turn out that way. A new documentary tells their story.

Jun 29, 2018

New California laws on soda and internet privacy protections 9 MIN, 15 SEC

Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a sweeping bill to expand internet privacy protections -- a move that could ripple out to the rest of the country. The governor also signed a more than 10-year ban on new local soda taxes. Also, a dozen ballot measures have now qualified for the November ballot. Voters will be able to decide on repealing the gas tax, expanding rent control, and requiring all eggs sold in California to come from cage-free chickens.

Guests:
Liam Dillon, Los Angeles Times (@dillonliam)

Will López Obrador be Mexico's next president? 9 MIN, 39 SEC

Mexico has a presidential election this weekend. If things go as expected, the country’s new leader will be Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He’s a populist who rails against government and corporate corruption. He gets compared by rivals to Hugo Chavez and Evo Morales. He is no fan of Trump. And he gets rock-star-like receptions pretty much everywhere he goes.

Guests:
Jon Lee Anderson, Staff writer for the New Yorker magazine (@jonleeanderson)

Josh Brolin starts a 'war with everyone' in 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' 14 MIN, 28 SEC

Our critics review “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” in which drug cartels are trafficking terrorists across the US-Mexico border; “Uncle Drew,” a street basketball comedy; and “Leave No Trace,” about a father and his daughter whose idyllic lives in Oregon are changed.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

The true story of triplets separated for 19 years 15 MIN, 41 SEC

When 19-year-old Bobby Shafran showed up at college for the first time in 1980, the other students welcomed him back as Eddy. Eddy was a student there the year before, and looked exactly alike. Bobby and Eddy figured out quickly that they were twins -- separated at birth and adopted by two different families. Newsday picked up the story and ran a photo of them. Another young man, David, saw it and recognized himself in the photo. He was their third brother. The triplets had been separated for 19 years. A new documentary tells their story.


Left to right: Robert (Bobby) Shafran, David Kellman, and Edward (Eddy) Galland.


Left to right: Edward (Eddy) Galland, David Kellman, and Robert (Bobby) Shafran.

Guests:
Tim Wardle, Documentary director, producer (@ttwardle)

Photo from left to right: Edward (Eddy) Galland, David Kellman, and Robert (Bobby) Shafran. Courtesy of NEON.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

