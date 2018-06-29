'Three Identical Strangers:' true story of triplets separated for 19 years

Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a sweeping bill to expand internet privacy protections -- a move that could ripple out to the rest of the country. The governor also signed a more than 10-year ban on new local soda taxes. Also, a dozen ballot measures have now qualified for the November ballot. Voters will be able to decide on repealing the gas tax, expanding rent control, and requiring all eggs sold in California to come from cage-free chickens.
Guests:
Liam Dillon, Los Angeles Times (@dillonliam)