'Three Identical Strangers:' true story of triplets separated for 19 years

Mexico has a presidential election this weekend. If things go as expected, the country’s new leader will be Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He’s a populist who rails against government and corporate corruption. He gets compared by rivals to Hugo Chavez and Evo Morales. He is no fan of Trump. And he gets rock-star-like receptions pretty much everywhere he goes.

Guests:

Jon Lee Anderson, Staff writer for the New Yorker magazine (@jonleeanderson)