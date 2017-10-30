Tom Steyer: Impeaching the president is a moral issue

“Wacky and totally unhinged” is how President Trump described California billionaire Tom Steyer on Twitter. It’s likely that Trump caught one of Steyer’s ads calling for the president’s impeachment. Steyer is one of the biggest donors to Democratic candidates in the country, and is rumored to be considering a Senate run against Dianne Feinstein. How much political power does he really have?

Guests:

Tom Steyer, NextGen America (@TomSteyer)

Jack Pitney, Claremont McKenna College (@jpitney)