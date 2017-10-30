Tom Steyer: Impeaching the president is a moral issue
Donald Trump calls out California billionaire Tom Steyer for airing ads calling for his impeachment. Steyer fires back. He’s here to talk about his mission to remove the President from office and why it’s not a quixotic campaign.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The fires in Northern California earlier this month left at least 42 people dead and more than 8,000 structures burned. The fires are close to being fully contained. Attention has shifted to rebuilding and recovery. We catch up with a woman whose dad lost everything, and a politician who says the fires changed the way he views government.
Guests:
Ana Gibert, resident of Northern California
James Gore, Sonoma County Supervisor
“Wacky and totally unhinged” is how President Trump described California billionaire Tom Steyer on Twitter. It’s likely that Trump caught one of Steyer’s ads calling for the president’s impeachment. Steyer is one of the biggest donors to Democratic candidates in the country, and is rumored to be considering a Senate run against Dianne Feinstein. How much political power does he really have?
Guests:
Tom Steyer, NextGen America (@TomSteyer)
Jack Pitney, Claremont McKenna College (@jpitney)
Our critics review “Jigsaw,” the first movie in the “Saw” series in 10 years; “All I See Is You,” in which Blake Lively plays a blind woman who regains her sight; “Suburbicon," directed by George Clooney and starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore; “Novitiate,” about a young woman who joins a convent in the 1960s.
Guests:
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
The new movie “The Square” is about a smug art museum curator in Sweden whose progressive ideals are tested by a Muslim child. We speak with the director.
Guests:
Ruben Östlund, director, "The Square"
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Blind magician astounds with amazing card tricks! Richard Turner calls himself a card mechanic, rather than a magician. But watching Turner work with a pack of cards is magical. What many people don’t realize and can’t quite believe is that Turner is blind. A new documentary comes out this weekend about Turner, called “Dealt.”
Why a small Montana energy company is rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid It’s been just over a month since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico. Almost 80 percent of residents still don’t have electricity. Now Puerto Rico’s state-owned utility company has awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild its power grid. The award went to a 2-year-old firm in Montana.
On encountering James Toback: 'I wanted to crawl into a hole and die' Nearly 40 women have come forward with sexual harassment stories involving director James Toback. Many report that Toback first approached them in public in New York, promising entree to the movie business. KCRW’s Anna Scott shares her personal encounter with Toback, and we hear from the LA Times writer who broke the story.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More
In time for Halloween, here are some of LA’s scariest stories and spookiest places In celebration of the most menacing holiday of the year, we asked you all to tell us what eerie story you were most curious about. You asked us about haunted… Read More