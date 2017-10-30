ON AIR
DONATE!

Tom Steyer: Impeaching the president is a moral issue

Donald Trump calls out California billionaire Tom Steyer for airing ads calling for his impeachment. Steyer fires back. He’s here to talk about his mission to remove the President from office and why it’s not a quixotic campaign.

Oct 30, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Tom Steyer courtesy of NextGen Climate

How the NorCal fires changed the lives of a resident and a politician 10 MIN, 10 SEC

The fires in Northern California earlier this month left at least 42 people dead and more than 8,000 structures burned. The fires are close to being fully contained. Attention has shifted to rebuilding and recovery. We catch up with a woman whose dad lost everything, and a politician who says the fires changed the way he views government.

Guests:
Ana Gibert, resident of Northern California
James Gore, Sonoma County Supervisor

Why liberal billionaire Tom Steyer thinks he can get Trump impeached 10 MIN, 40 SEC

“Wacky and totally unhinged” is how President Trump described California billionaire Tom Steyer on Twitter. It’s likely that Trump caught one of Steyer’s ads calling for the president’s impeachment. Steyer is one of the biggest donors to Democratic candidates in the country, and is rumored to be considering a Senate run against Dianne Feinstein. How much political power does he really have?

Guests:
Tom Steyer, NextGen America (@TomSteyer)
Jack Pitney, Claremont McKenna College (@jpitney)

Is there still an appetite for 'Saw' movies? 13 MIN, 29 SEC

Our critics review “Jigsaw,” the first movie in the “Saw” series in 10 years; “All I See Is You,” in which Blake Lively plays a blind woman who regains her sight; “Suburbicon," directed by George Clooney and starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore; “Novitiate,” about a young woman who joins a convent in the 1960s.

Guests:
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)

In 'The Square,' art museum curator's liberal values get tested 11 MIN, 21 SEC

The new movie “The Square” is about a smug art museum curator in Sweden whose progressive ideals are tested by a Muslim child. We speak with the director.

Guests:
Ruben Östlund, director, "The Square"

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

