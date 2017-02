We look at the aftermath of a white off-duty LAPD officer pulling a gun on a group of Latino teenagers. It was caught on video, which has gone viral. The police officer is being investigated, but a 13-year-old boy was arrested.

Guests:

Norberto Santana, Jr, Voice of Orange County (@NorbertoSantana)

Kate Mather, Los Angeles Times (@katemather)

More:

