Trump and taxpayer money

A few years ago, one 3.3 pound truffle sold for $330,000. High prices mean that the industry is filled with fraud and corruption. Ian Purkayastha has been steeped in it since he was a teenager. Now at 24, he’s one of the most sought-after importers of truffles.

Guests:

Ian Purkayastha, Author, "Truffle Boy: My Unexpected Journey Through the Exotic Food Underground.” (@IanPurkayastha)