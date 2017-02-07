Photo credit: Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona. December 16, 2015 (Gage Skidmore)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Trump and taxpayer money
Donald Trump’s recent trip to Mar-a-Lago and Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay raise questions of what taxpayers should pay for, as well as the blurred lines between the Trumps’ business holdings and official U.S. business.
Photo credit: Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona. December 16, 2015 (Gage Skidmore)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Donald Trump’s recent trip to Mar-a-Lago and Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay raise questions of what taxpayers should pay for and reveal the blurred lines between the Trumps’ business holdings and official U.S. business.
Guests:
Joshua Voorhees, Slate (@JoshVoorhees)
Donald Trump is putting lots of on shoring up the US-Mexico border, but FBI records show that more people on the terrorist watchlist try to enter the US from the north.
Guests:
Jana Winter, Daily Beast (@janawinter)
More:
FBI Reports Show Terror Suspects Coming From Canada While Trump Stares at Mexico
An investigation into a drug prescribed to girls who start puberty early found long term consequences. Now in their 20s, some young women who took the drug are experiencing signs of menopause and other major health problems.
Guests:
Christina Jewett, Center for Investigative Reporting (@JewettCW)
More:
Women Fear Drug They Used To Halt Puberty Led To Health Problems
A few years ago, one 3.3 pound truffle sold for $330,000. High prices mean that the industry is filled with fraud and corruption. Ian Purkayastha has been steeped in it since he was a teenager. Now at 24, he’s one of the most sought-after importers of truffles.
Guests:
Ian Purkayastha, Author, "Truffle Boy: My Unexpected Journey Through the Exotic Food Underground.” (@IanPurkayastha)
Ian Purkayastha
It’s not your imagination that internet speeds are slow, despite companies advertising fast speeds. In New York State, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is suing Charter Communications - the company that owns Spectrum - formerly Time Warner Cable. Spectrum is also the biggest cable provider in southern California.
Guests:
David Lazarus, Los Angeles Times (@Davidlaz)
More:
Are you being ripped off on Internet speeds? This lawsuit says yes