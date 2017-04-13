Photo: Welcome to Alaska (Courtesy of James Brooks)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Trump cuts protections for ICE detainees, and Alaska saves Obamacare
With the crackdown on illegal immigration, jail space is becoming harder to find. So the Trump administration is cutting back some of the regulations on immigrant detention centers. Also, when it comes to healthcare, Alaska’s insurance marketplace was on the brink of implosion until the state came up with a plan to save Obamacare.
For more than 15 years, immigrant detainee jails had to inform inmates about medical care and monitor time spent in solitary confinement. This could change under President Trump. With the crackdown on illegal immigration moving quickly, jail space is harder to find. And loosening these requirements can encourage more sheriff and local officials to make their jails available.
Guests:
Caitlin Dickerson, New York Times (@itscaitlinhd)
More:
Trump Plan Would Curtail Protections for Detained Immigrants
Alaska’s insurance marketplace was on the brink of implosion last year. Then the state came up with a plan to save Obamacare. As a result, the jump in health insurance premiums went up only 7 percent in 2017, instead of the expected 42 percent. Other states are considering trying out Alaska’s plan.
Guests:
Dylan Scott, Vox (@dylanlscott)
Republican lawmakers are still working to replace Obamacare, and President Trump said this week he could force Democrats to negotiate the law by scrapping federal funds that help the poor. Some clinics, particularly those serving LA’s homeless, are bracing for major changes. On LA’s Skid Row, clinics have spent the last three years getting thousands of homeless people enrolled in Medi-Cal.
Guests:
Michell Eloy, Producer, 'Press Play'
British theater company Complicite has a new show called “The Encounter,” running now at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. It’s inspired by the true story of a National Geographic photographer who got lost in a remote part of the Brazilian rainforest in 1969.
Guests:
Simon McBurney, Director and start of "The Encounter"
More:
Making The Encounter
On our weekly web and tech segment...News surfaced this week that Uber may have engaged in unfair business practices to beat its biggest competitor, using software called “Hell.” The company has also faced allegations of systemic harassment and seen a number of executives resign.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
More:
Executive Who Steered Uber Through Scandals Joins Exodus
Uber reportedly tracked Lyft drivers using a secret software program named ‘Hell’