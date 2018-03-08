Trump is coming to California

Governor Jerry Brown called it “war” after the Department of Justice sued California over sanctuary laws. Many in California see it as the epicenter of the Trump resistance. Next week, the president is coming here for the first time since his election. He’s going to look at border wall prototypes in San Diego, and attend a Republican National Committee fundraiser in Beverly Hills. How will he be received?
Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle (@joegarofoli)
