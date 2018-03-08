ON AIR
Trump is coming to California

Governor Jerry Brown called it “war” on Wednesday -- after the Department of Justice sued California over sanctuary laws. Many in California see the state as the epicenter of the Trump resistance. Next week, the president will be here to look at border wall prototypes and attend a fundraiser.

Mar 08, 2018

As DOJ fights California over immigration, where is Trump's support in the state? 8 MIN, 5 SEC

Guests:
Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle (@joegarofoli)

More:
Politics Jeff Sessions suit against California is political bad news for Republicans

Trump meets with video game makers amid concern about school violence 10 MIN, 29 SEC

President Trump hosted a meeting today about the link between video games and violence. Two people from the gaming industry had seats at the table, including an executive from the company behind Grand Theft Auto. The rest of the group was made up of people who link gaming to aggression and violence, including members of parental watch groups and politicians. This conversation seems to pop up every time there’s a school shooting. But researchers haven’t found conclusive links between video games and acts of violence in real life.

Guests:
April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)
Mike Zyda, director of the USC Game Pipe Laboratory

More:
An Online Hub for Gamers Is Allowing Groups That Deify School Shooters to Flourish

Efforts to expand rent control 9 MIN, 39 SEC

We dig in again on rent control. Yesterday we heard about Santa Monica, which passed tough rent control laws in 1979. The city is basically a case study in what happens when you restrict how much landlords can raise rents. Today, we look at the newly energized campaigns to bring rent control to more cities.

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

More:
What you need to know about rent control

$2 billion in homeless funding not spent 8 MIN, 16 SEC

California lawmakers passed a $2 billion bond two years ago that was supposed to be spent on building housing for the homeless. So far, not one cent of that money has been spent.

Guests:
Liam Dillon, Los Angeles Times (@dillonliam)

More:
$2 billion to help house California's homeless isn't being spent — and no one knows when it will be

Why 'Falling Down' is still relevant decades after its release 11 MIN, 6 SEC

"Falling Down” hit theaters around this time 25 years ago. Michael Douglas plays an unemployed worker who angrily gets out of his car during a downtown traffic jam. He walks to Venice for his daughter’s birthday party, at the home of his estranged wife. Along the way, there are violent run-ins with a Korean store owner, gang members, a Nazi sympathizer, construction workers and golfers.


Screenwriter Ebbe Roe Smith courtesy of Smith

Guests:
Ebbe Roe Smith, writer of “Falling Down” movie and “Pro Bono” novel

CREDITS

Photo of the border wall prototype construction courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Latest From KCRW

