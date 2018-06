New affidavits in an ongoing lawsuit allege that some immigrant children under US custody have been forced to take psychotropic meds. Some were forcibly injected. Others were given pills and told they were vitamins -- and they had to take them if they wanted to see their parents again. The children are being held at the Shiloh Treatment Center in Texas, just south of Houston.

Guests:

Matt Smith, Reporter

