Trump’s travel ban hits home

A federal judge in Washington State has issued a legal challenge to Donald Trump’s travel ban. Will it hold up in court, and how is the country’s system of checks and balances designed? An LA-based 19-year-old Iraqi student was directly affected by the ban and shares his story. There’s also uncertainty for young Mexican immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children, who have been protected under Obama’s DACA program.