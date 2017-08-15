ON AIR
Trump's off-the-cuff news conference: Alt-left, neo-Nazis and Charlottesville

This afternoon, President Trump defended his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville, saying he needs all the facts before making a statement. He said there was blame on "both sides." He described some protesters opposed to the white supremacists as “very violent." And he wondered aloud about the removal of confederate statues.

Aug 15, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about his responses to the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Trump doubles down on blaming 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence 22 MIN, 51 SEC

During a press conference this afternoon, President Trump defended his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville, saying he needs all the facts before making a statement. He said there was blame on "both sides." He described some protesters opposed to the white supremacists as “very violent." And he wondered aloud about the removal of confederate statues, and if George Washington would be next.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)

More:
Full text: Trump’s comments on white supremacists, ‘alt-left’ in Charlottesville

What the new year means for kids in LA public schools 10 MIN, 59 SEC

More than 640,000 students in LA’s public schools go back to class today. What will the new school year bring? It’s the first with a majority of charter school supporters on the board. The district is facing serious money problems. Plus, vaccination rates are not where they’re supposed to be.

Guests:
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times (@howardblume )

Will Shonda Rhimes' move to Netflix tear apart ABC? 7 MIN, 51 SEC

After 15 years with ABC, TV producer Shonda Rhimes is going to Netflix. Rhimes is known for creating hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” This comes a week after ABC’s parent company Disney decided to pull its movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
Shonda Rhimes' move to Netflix from ABC could spark war for talent
What Shonda Rhimes’ Move to Netflix Means for Broadcast TV

What's the secret sauce to a good food hall? 9 MIN, 7 SEC

LA’s Grand Central Market is back in vogue. The downtown food hall has evolved over the century it’s been open, but walk anywhere near it these days, and you’re bound to see people spilling out of its two entrances on Hill and on Broadway. LA’s developers have taken note, and they’re trying to capitalize on Grand Central Market’s success by planning similar food halls around town.

Guests:
Josh Scherer, Los Angeles Magazine (@CulinaryBroDown)

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

