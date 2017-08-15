Trump's off-the-cuff news conference: Alt-left, neo-Nazis and Charlottesville

During a press conference this afternoon, President Trump defended his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville, saying he needs all the facts before making a statement. He said there was blame on "both sides." He described some protesters opposed to the white supremacists as “very violent." And he wondered aloud about the removal of confederate statues, and if George Washington would be next.

Guests:

Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)

More:

Full text: Trump’s comments on white supremacists, ‘alt-left’ in Charlottesville

