Trump's off-the-cuff news conference: Alt-left, neo-Nazis and Charlottesville
During a press conference this afternoon, President Trump defended his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville, saying he needs all the facts before making a statement. He said there was blame on "both sides." He described some protesters opposed to the white supremacists as “very violent." And he wondered aloud about the removal of confederate statues, and if George Washington would be next.
More than 640,000 students in LA’s public schools go back to class today. What will the new school year bring? It’s the first with a majority of charter school supporters on the board. The district is facing serious money problems. Plus, vaccination rates are not where they’re supposed to be.
After 15 years with ABC, TV producer Shonda Rhimes is going to Netflix. Rhimes is known for creating hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” This comes a week after ABC’s parent company Disney decided to pull its movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service.
LA’s Grand Central Market is back in vogue. The downtown food hall has evolved over the century it’s been open, but walk anywhere near it these days, and you’re bound to see people spilling out of its two entrances on Hill and on Broadway. LA’s developers have taken note, and they’re trying to capitalize on Grand Central Market’s success by planning similar food halls around town.
