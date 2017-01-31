Photo courtesy; Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. (Gage Skidmore)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Trump's parallels with Nixon, and the growing fight against Trump's travel ban
After President Trump ordered to bar people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US, some travelers were detained at airports over the weekend. Silicon Valley is also worried about how this will affect their workers, may who are foreign-born and rely on H-1B visas. Also, might Trump be repeating some of Richard Nixon’s mistakes?
Photo courtesy; Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. (Gage Skidmore)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
In 1973, President Nixon fired special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox. As a result the attorney general and the deputy attorney general resigned. Some are pointing to this moment - what’s been called the Saturday Night Massacre - as a point of comparison to Donald Trump’s firing of interim attorney general Sally Yates after she refused to defend his travel ban.
Guests:
Timothy Naftali, Clinical Associate Professor, NYU (@TimNaftali)
The head of an immigration lawyers group sheds some light on who was detained at airports, and what’s next for them.
Guests:
Ben Johnson, American Immigration Lawyer Association
H-1B visas allow skilled foreign workers to come to the US. Many of those visas go to tech workers in Silicon Valley. A Mozilla executive explains how her company is being affected, and we learn what other companies have been doing in response to Trump’s executive actions on immigration and refugees.
Guests:
Marcus Wohlsen, Senior Editor for Wired magazine (@marcuswohlsen)
Denelle Dixon, Mozilla (@DenelleDixon)
Many of the companies now at the center of Silicon Valley didn’t exist 10 years ago. We learn how Uber and AirBnB started, and why this generation of tech CEOs is different.
Guests:
Brad Stone, Author, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@BradStone)
Brad Stone
The 93-year-old Culver City studio is reducing its estimated value by nearly a billion dollars. In a letter to employees, company leaders said that’s partly because of “dramatic shifts in the home entertainment space.”
Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
More:
Sony Pictures gets a $1-billion 'wake-up call' amid a slump at the box office and in DVD sales