ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Trump's rise and America's fall

President Donald Trump gave a startling, off-the-cuff press conference Tuesday, blaming “both sides” for recent violence in Charlottesville, and describing protesters opposed to white supremacists as “very violent.” That scene caused some to wonder how we got here.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 16, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Anti-Trump activists hold placards during a demonstration ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 14, 2017.(Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

How America went haywire over the last 50 years 17 MIN, 20 SEC

President Donald Trump gave a startling, off-the-cuff press conference Tuesday, blaming “both sides” for recent violence in Charlottesville, and describing protesters opposed to white supremacists as “very violent.” That scene caused some to wonder how we got here. Kurt Andersen tries to answer that in a new book and piece in the September issue of The Atlantic.

Guests:
Kurt Andersen, Host, Sudio 360

More:
How America Lost Its Mind

Is the 'alt-left' really a thing? 9 MIN, 38 SEC

President Trump said “alt-left,” and the term is becoming increasingly common. But where did it come from? And what is “antifa?”

Guests:
Brian Levin, California State University, San Bernardino (@proflevin)

More:
Trump Asks, ‘What About the Alt-Left?’ Here’s an Answer
Alt-Right, Alt-Left, Antifa: A Glossary of Extremist Language

'A Kind of Freedom' follows three generations of a black family in New Orleans 15 MIN, 30 SEC

The new novel “A Kind Of Freedom” is about the downward spiral of a family who desperately tries to make it against the difficulties of racism, poverty, and drug addiction. The story begins in the 1940s with Evelyn, who comes from a wealthy family and falls in love with the son of a janitor. Evelyn’s daughter Jackie lives through the crack epidemic of the 1980s, and her grandson T.C. struggles with the trauma of Hurricane Katrina.


Margaret Wilkerson Sexton's first novel is
"A Kind of Freedom." (Photo by Ben Krantz)

Guests:
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, author

A Kind of Freedom

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

Travelers in Venezuela get locked out of a hotel room, naked 5 MIN, 27 SEC

Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But some years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend Alie spent the night in the capital, Caracas. Trying to cool off in the summer heat there, they encountered their own -- much less serious -- problems.


Bob Lee on vacation (courtesy of Bob Lee)

Guests:
Bob Lee, traveler

More:
Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be
For The Curious Blog

Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be “Hamilton” opens tonight at The Pantages in Hollywood, however in an unusual move, only a few large media outlets will be able to attend and review the play. That is… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale
For The Curious Blog

Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend, Alie, spent the night in the capital,… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

Get ready for the Great American Eclipse
For The Curious Blog

Get ready for the Great American Eclipse Get your solar glasses ready. A week from today, many Americans will have the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse. California is not in the path of totality – meaning the… Read More

Aug 14, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE