Photo: Anti-Trump activists hold placards during a demonstration ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 14, 2017.(Amr Alfiky/Reuters)
Trump's rise and America's fall
President Donald Trump gave a startling, off-the-cuff press conference Tuesday, blaming “both sides” for recent violence in Charlottesville, and describing protesters opposed to white supremacists as “very violent.” That scene caused some to wonder how we got here.
Kurt Andersen tries to answer that in a new book and piece in the September issue of The Atlantic.
Kurt Andersen, Host, Sudio 360
President Trump said “alt-left,” and the term is becoming increasingly common. But where did it come from? And what is “antifa?”
Brian Levin, California State University, San Bernardino (@proflevin)
Trump Asks, ‘What About the Alt-Left?’ Here’s an Answer
Alt-Right, Alt-Left, Antifa: A Glossary of Extremist Language
The new novel “A Kind Of Freedom” is about the downward spiral of a family who desperately tries to make it against the difficulties of racism, poverty, and drug addiction. The story begins in the 1940s with Evelyn, who comes from a wealthy family and falls in love with the son of a janitor. Evelyn’s daughter Jackie lives through the crack epidemic of the 1980s, and her grandson T.C. struggles with the trauma of Hurricane Katrina.
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton's first novel is
"A Kind of Freedom." (Photo by Ben Krantz)
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, author
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But some years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend Alie spent the night in the capital, Caracas. Trying to cool off in the summer heat there, they encountered their own -- much less serious -- problems.
Bob Lee on vacation (courtesy of Bob Lee)
Bob Lee, traveler
Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
