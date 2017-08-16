Trump's rise and America's fall

The new novel “A Kind Of Freedom” is about the downward spiral of a family who desperately tries to make it against the difficulties of racism, poverty, and drug addiction. The story begins in the 1940s with Evelyn, who comes from a wealthy family and falls in love with the son of a janitor. Evelyn’s daughter Jackie lives through the crack epidemic of the 1980s, and her grandson T.C. struggles with the trauma of Hurricane Katrina.



"A Kind of Freedom." (Photo by Ben Krantz)

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, author