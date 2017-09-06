ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Uncertainty over DACA: What will Dreamers and Congress do?

The 800,000 or so young people whose future was put into question yesterday -- when the Trump administration announced an end to DACA -- are now trying to figure out what to do. We speak with one college student who will be eligible for deportation in a little more than a year if Congress fails to act.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 06, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A man participates in a protest in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients, at the San Jacinto Plaza in El Paso, Texas, September 5, 2017. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Dreamer: Keep pushing Congress to pass legislation on DACA 5 MIN, 58 SEC

The 800,000 or so young people whose future was put into question yesterday -- when the Trump administration announced an end to DACA -- are now trying to figure out what to do. We speak with one college student who will be eligible for deportation in a little more than a year if Congress fails to act.

Guests:
Marco, student at Cal Poly Pomona and DACA recipient

How might schools protect Dreamers enrolled on their campuses? 6 MIN, 30 SEC

The leaders of California’s universities and colleges are trying to figure out what they can do to help Dreamers. Yesterday, the heads of five school systems sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation, urging them to extend DACA. Among them were the University of California President Janet Napolitano and Cal State Chancellor Timothy White.

Guests:
Timothy P. White, California State University

More:
Chancellor White's Message to CSU Community on DACA
Essential Education: Educators' big response to the DACA decision

The politics of DACA: Can Democrats force Republicans to act? 6 MIN, 3 SEC

Congress has got a lot on its plate: Raise the debt ceiling, fund hurricane relief, and take care of DACA. All of this is linked and playing out in typical political fashion: Messy.

Guests:
Mike Lillis, Senior Congressional Reporter, The Hill (@RealMikeLillis)

More:
Dreamers face long odds with GOP Congress

Danzy Senna's new novel, 'New People,' takes on race 17 MIN, 11 SEC

In the 1990s, there was a popular idea that people of mixed race would lead the way to the promised land of a post-racial America. Danzy Senna’s new novel takes on that fantasy and the fantasy that race can be easily defined.

Guests:
Danzy Senna, novelist and essayist

New People

Danzy Senna

Exhibit celebrates Latin American influence on art and culture in LA 8 MIN, 34 SEC

The massive arts series called Pacific Standard Time officially launches its latest series next week. It’s called “PST: LA/LA,” and it runs through January. There will be more than 80 exhibitions in museums and galleries across Southern California. It won’t just be visual art. There are concerts on the schedule, too. The organizers call it “an exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles.”

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Firecrackers, a striptease scandal and more moments of change from the Hammer's 'Radical Women'
How Mexico's súper rudas 'Radical Women' are rewriting the history of Latin American art

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student
For The Curious Blog

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student Christal Gallardo just began her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She sings in two school choirs and plays piano at her church every Sunday. School provides security that… Read More

Sep 06, 2017

Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor
For The Curious Blog

Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor Photographer Chris Arnade might be trying to get his soul back. Arnade earned a PhD in physics, then made millions on Wall Street as a trader. He became increasingly disenchanted… Read More

Sep 05, 2017

What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem
For The Curious Blog

What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem LA can get hot. Really hot. Some of the heat comes from the landscape itself: the “urban heat island” effect renders this concrete jungle almost six degrees hotter than the… Read More

Sep 05, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE