Photo: A man participates in a protest in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients, at the San Jacinto Plaza in El Paso, Texas, September 5, 2017. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)
Uncertainty over DACA: What will Dreamers and Congress do?
The 800,000 or so young people whose future was put into question yesterday -- when the Trump administration announced an end to DACA -- are now trying to figure out what to do. We speak with one college student who will be eligible for deportation in a little more than a year if Congress fails to act.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Marco, student at Cal Poly Pomona and DACA recipient
The leaders of California’s universities and colleges are trying to figure out what they can do to help Dreamers. Yesterday, the heads of five school systems sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation, urging them to extend DACA. Among them were the University of California President Janet Napolitano and Cal State Chancellor Timothy White.
Guests:
Timothy P. White, California State University
More:
Chancellor White's Message to CSU Community on DACA
Essential Education: Educators' big response to the DACA decision
Congress has got a lot on its plate: Raise the debt ceiling, fund hurricane relief, and take care of DACA. All of this is linked and playing out in typical political fashion: Messy.
Guests:
Mike Lillis, Senior Congressional Reporter, The Hill (@RealMikeLillis)
In the 1990s, there was a popular idea that people of mixed race would lead the way to the promised land of a post-racial America. Danzy Senna’s new novel takes on that fantasy and the fantasy that race can be easily defined.
Guests:
Danzy Senna, novelist and essayist
Danzy Senna
The massive arts series called Pacific Standard Time officially launches its latest series next week. It’s called “PST: LA/LA,” and it runs through January. There will be more than 80 exhibitions in museums and galleries across Southern California. It won’t just be visual art. There are concerts on the schedule, too. The organizers call it “an exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles.”
Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
More:
Firecrackers, a striptease scandal and more moments of change from the Hammer's 'Radical Women'
How Mexico's súper rudas 'Radical Women' are rewriting the history of Latin American art
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
