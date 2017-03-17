ON AIR
Understanding the conservative philosophy, and the fight over the NEA

President Trump’s budget blueprint and the Obamacare replacement have revealed deep divisions with the Republican party. So what is the party’s philosophy now, and how does that line up with conservative voters? Also, Trump wants to get rid of the National Endowment for the Arts, which has long been a Republican target.

Mar 17, 2017

Picture courtesy of the White House by Glyn Lowe.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

What does it mean to be conservative? 11 MIN, 25 SEC

Donald Trump’s budget blueprint and the Obamacare replacement have revealed deep divisions among Republicans. What is the party’s philosophy now? And what does it mean to be a conservative?

Guests:
Brian Robinson, Republican Strategist (@LordTinsdale)
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)

More:
How Democrats can capitalize on Trump’s betrayal of his base

Would eliminating the NEA significantly damage the arts? 7 MIN, 27 SEC

Donald Trump wants to get rid of the National Endowment for the Arts. It’s long been a Republican target, and yet it’s survived for more more than a half century. Has it outlived its usefulness?

Guests:
Alex Greenberger, Art News (@alexgreenberger)

The beauty and tragedy of the Caribbean, as captured by poet Derek Walcott 8 MIN, 2 SEC

Nobel Prize-winning poet Derek Walcott died this morning at his home in St. Lucia, at age 87. He was one of the Caribbean’s leading voices in poetry and drama. He also painted. His work evoked the complex life of the Caribbean: its natural beauty and the influence of colonialism.

Guests:
Ishion Hutchinson, Cornell University

More:
Derek Walcott, Poet and Nobel Laureate of the Caribbean, Dies at 87

21 years later, the 'Trainspotting' guys are back 14 MIN, 38 SEC

Our critics review the live-action reboot of “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson; “T2 Trainspotting,” with Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller; and the new Terrence Malick film “Song to Song.”

Guests:
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)

The many versions of 'Beauty and the Beast' 8 MIN, 36 SEC

The new live-action “Beauty and the Beast” is doing well at the box office, but it’s not the first on-screen interpretation of the 18th century French fairytale.

Guests:
Samuel R. Murrian, Parade Magazine (@MoviesFromRehab)

More:
BEAUTIES AND THE BEASTS: 9 OTHER FILMED VERSIONS OF THE TALE AS OLD AS TIME

