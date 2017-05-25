ON AIR
US leaks in the Manchester investigation anger British officials

British officials have said they'll stop sharing intelligence with the U.S. about the Manchester bombing. They're outraged over leaks to the American Press -- including publication of the attacker's name -- and pictures of debris from the explosion. Trump has ordered the Justice Department to look into the leeks and review the possibility of prosecution.

May 25, 2017

Photo: Motorbike and scooter riders hold a flag in St Ann's Square to pay their respect for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack in central Manchester, Britain May 25, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

British angered over leaks in the Manchester investigation 8 MIN, 53 SEC

British officials have said they’ll stop sharing intelligence with the U.S. about the Manchester bombing. They’re outraged over leaks to the American Press -- including publication of the attacker’s name -- and pictures of debris from the explosion. Trump has ordered the Justice Department to look into them and review the possibility of prosecution.

Guests:
Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News (@Isikoff)

GOP candidate body slams a reporter 17 MIN, 22 SEC

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after reportedly grabbing reporter Ben Jacobs by the throat and slamming him to the ground. Jacobs had been asking him about the Republican health care bill. Gianforte is running for Congress in a special election taking place in Montana today.

Guests:
Eric Whitney, News Director (@MTPRND)

Is the Seth Rich conspiracy over? 8 MIN, 16 SEC

DNC staffer Seth Rich was killed last summer, and his murder is unsolved – although it’s suspected to have been the result of a botched robbery. However, conspiracy theorists went into overdrive trying to link his murder to the Clinton campaign. Fox News, which published the story on its website, has since retracted it.

Guests:
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)

More:
Why Sean Hannity Needed the Seth Rich Conspiracy

Is '13 Reasons Why' dangerous for teens? 12 MIN, 53 SEC

The new Netflix miniseries ‘13 Reasons Why,’ based on a young adult novel by Jay Asher, follows Hannah Baker, a high school student who eventually kills herself. She singles out people in her life who did things to her that contributed to her decision: a girl who bullies her, a boy who sexually assaults her, a high school counselor who doesn’t help her. The story of Hannah’s life is tough stuff, and the show is full of intense emotion and realistic depictions of self-harm. After some outcry, Netflix is now running a warning before episodes.

Guests:
Alexa Schlitt, High School Student
Amber Rickert, Los Angeles Child Guidance Clinic

More:
Column: '13 Reasons Why' prompts tough talks with kids on suicide, depression

Inside the Guess founders' new modern art museum 8 MIN, 56 SEC

A brand new contemporary art museum opened Thursday in the former Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Blvd. The Marciano Art Foundation displays the art collection of Paul and Maurice Marciano, the founders of the fashion brand Guess.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
How Kulapat Yantrasast, the architect behind the Marciano Art Foundation, is bringing a bold openness to museum design

