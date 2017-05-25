US leaks in the Manchester investigation anger British officials

The new Netflix miniseries ‘13 Reasons Why,’ based on a young adult novel by Jay Asher, follows Hannah Baker, a high school student who eventually kills herself. She singles out people in her life who did things to her that contributed to her decision: a girl who bullies her, a boy who sexually assaults her, a high school counselor who doesn’t help her. The story of Hannah’s life is tough stuff, and the show is full of intense emotion and realistic depictions of self-harm. After some outcry, Netflix is now running a warning before episodes.

Guests:

Alexa Schlitt, High School Student

Amber Rickert, Los Angeles Child Guidance Clinic

More:

Column: '13 Reasons Why' prompts tough talks with kids on suicide, depression

