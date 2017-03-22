US Supreme Court considers when police can open fire

Overall rates of colon and rectal cancers have dropped steadily in the U.S. over the past few decades. But for people in their 20s and 30s, colorectal cancer rates have been rising at an alarming rate, and no one knows why. Those are the findings in a new study from the American Cancer Society.

Guests:

Dr. Zuri Murrell, Cedars-Sinai Colorectal Cancer Center (@DrZuriMurrell)

More:

