Photo: Police training exercise: active shooter in Monterey, CA. (By Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
US Supreme Court considers when police can open fire
When police enter someone’s home without a search warrant and then fear for their lives, do they have the right to open fire? That’s the question before the Supreme Court today in a case out of Los Angeles.
The Supreme Court heard arguments this morning for Los Angeles County v. Mendez. In 2010, LA County Sheriff’s deputies shot a homeless couple living in a backyard shack. The officers were looking for a missing parolee when they entered the shack without a warning or warrant. The man in the house pulled out a BB gun, and officers fired 15 rounds on him and his pregnant girlfriend. The couple sued the officers and LA County for violating their constitutional rights.
Guests:
Jessie DaSilva, Bloomberg BNA (@jdasilva)
More:
Supreme Court Could Put A Big Check On Cops Who Shoot And Kill With Impunity
The Writers Guild of America is negotiating a new 3-year contract with film and TV producers. There are more than 450 series this season, which is twice as many shows than in 2011. There’s also a surge in the number of TV writers, but their wages have been flat. Stress over money is stirring up talks of a strike.
Guests:
Jonathan Handel, Hollywood Reporter (@jhandel)
More:
Will Hollywood Writers Go on Strike? The Tricky Economics of "Peak TV"
Overall rates of colon and rectal cancers have dropped steadily in the U.S. over the past few decades. But for people in their 20s and 30s, colorectal cancer rates have been rising at an alarming rate, and no one knows why. Those are the findings in a new study from the American Cancer Society.
Guests:
Dr. Zuri Murrell, Cedars-Sinai Colorectal Cancer Center (@DrZuriMurrell)
More:
Colorectal Cancer Incidence Patterns in the United States, 1974–2013
Colon and Rectal Cancers Rising in Young People
Magazine writer Ariel Levy had it all: cush job, marriage, a baby on the way, vacation place on Long Island. It all fell apart in one month. She lost the baby, her spouse went into rehab for alcoholism, and she had no money. It’s all in her new memoir “The Rules Do Not Apply.”
Ariel Levy is author of the memoir “The Rules Do Not Apply.” (Photo by David Klagsbrun)
Guests:
Ariel Levy, New Yorker
Ariel Levy
Chuck Barris passed away yesterday at 87 years old. He created the Gong Show, a platform for amaeatur performers. Some were so terrible that celebrity judges banged a gong to get them offstage when they couldn’t stand watching anymore. Barris also created The Dating Game and the Newlywed Game.
Guests:
Mandel Ilagan, Television producer (@mandelweb)
More:
Chuck Barris, Producer and Personality of ‘Gong Show’ Fame, Dies at 87