Ventura fire evacuee: 'I lost everything… 45 years'

Fires are raging out of control across the region. The Skirball Fire near the Getty Center has destroyed at least four homes on the east side of the 405 freeway, and has burned at least 150 acres. In Ventura, the Thomas Fire has burned at least 65,000 acres, and there’s still no containment. Air quality has forced schools to close, and the Santa Ana winds are expected to become even stronger. We talk with people who’ve evacuated -- one who lost her home and everything in it, and another who doesn’t know what he’ll lose.

Guests:

Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

Michael Williams, Professor of International Relations, University of London

Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)

Letha Harrison, Ventura resident