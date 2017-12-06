Photo: Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017. (Gene Blevins/Reuters)
Ventura fire evacuee: 'I lost everything… 45 years'
Fires raging out of control in Southern California. Air quality has forced schools to close, and the Santa Ana winds are expected to become even stronger. We talk with people who’ve evacuated -- one who lost her home and everything in it, and another who doesn’t know what he’ll lose.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Fires are raging out of control across the region. The Skirball Fire near the Getty Center has destroyed at least four homes on the east side of the 405 freeway, and has burned at least 150 acres. In Ventura, the Thomas Fire has burned at least 65,000 acres, and there’s still no containment. Air quality has forced schools to close, and the Santa Ana winds are expected to become even stronger. We talk with people who’ve evacuated -- one who lost her home and everything in it, and another who doesn’t know what he’ll lose.
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
Michael Williams, Professor of International Relations, University of London
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)
Letha Harrison, Ventura resident
Many are worried Donald Trump lit a fuse in the Middle East when he declared that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. We get reaction from Israel and the broader Middle East.
Guests:
Isabel Kershner, New York Times (@IKershner)
Rami Khouri, Daily Star / Harvard's Belfer Center / American University of Beirut (@RamiKhouri)
Today’s blaze in Bel-Air is not the first to ravage that community. The 1961 Bel-Air fire helped cities rewrite the way they handle fires.
Guests:
Stephen Pyne, Arizona State University
A Malibu cyclist who made a documentary this year is the main reason Russia was banned from the upcoming winter Olympics. We speak with him about his movie, and what he thinks about his role in an international scandal.
Guests:
Bryan Fogel, documentary filmmaker (@bryanfogel)
Dan Cogan, producer of ICARUS
