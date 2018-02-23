ON AIR
Veterans against arming teachers

Some veterans are coming out against the idea of arming teachers. They say they know from experience what semi-automatic weapons can do. They've been writing blog posts and op-eds, and tweeting with #VetsForGunReform. Bob Bateman and Joe Plenzler started the movement. They served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Feb 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Joe Plenzler helped start the #VetsForGunReform movement courtesy of Plenzler.

The NRA's long legislative battle 10 MIN, 26 SEC

The National Rifle Association has worked for years to block gun restrictions in state legislatures. One woman has been very effective: 78-year-old Marion Hammer. She’s an NRA lobbyist in Florida. She practically writes pro-gun legislation in Florida, such as Concealed Carry and Stand Your Ground. That legislation has been exported to other states.

Guests:
Mike Spies, The Trace (@mikespiesnyc)

More:
The N.R.A. Lobbyist Behind Florida’s Pro-Gun Policies

Veterans on why teachers should not be armed 11 MIN, 6 SEC

Some veterans are coming out against the idea of arming teachers. They say they know from experience what semi-automatic weapons can do. They’ve been writing blog posts and op-eds, and tweeting with #VetsForGunReform. Bob Bateman and Joe Plenzler started the movement. They served in Iraq and Afghanistan.


Joe Plenzler helped start the #VetsForGunReform movement.
Photo courtesy of Plenzler.

Guests:
Bob Bateman, #VetsForGunReform movement
Joe Plenzler, retired Marine Corps, #VetsForGunReform

More:
We’re combat veterans. We support the students demanding gun reform.

California Democrats gather amidst divisions 6 MIN, 52 SEC

California Democrats are meeting this weekend in San Diego for their annual convention. In addition to guns and schools, there are fights with the Trump administration, a governor’s race, and Kevin DeLeon challenging Senator Dianne Feinstein for her seat. Some possible presidential candidates will be at the convention: Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Guests:
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

Is 'Annihilation' sci-fi adventure too heady? 12 MIN, 28 SEC

Our critics review “Game Night,” directed by the team who co-wrote “Horrible Bosses;” “Every Day,” about a teenage girl who falls in love with someone who transforms into a different person every day; the sci-fi adventure “Annihilation” starring Natalie Portman and Gina Rodriguez.

Guests:
Dan Murrell, Screen Junkies (@MurrellDan)
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)

Wrapping up the Winter Olympics 6 MIN, 59 SEC

The competition in Pyeongchang is almost over. The Winter Olympics closing ceremonies are this Sunday. We look back at the highlights.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

