ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

'War of the Worlds' comes to Downtown LA

Orson Welles’ 1938 broadcast “War of the Worlds” was a radio drama about Martians invading earth. Now it’ll be an opera at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Three wartime sirens will even blast the music out to the streets of Downtown LA.

NEWS 24

Nov 09, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: The new opera 'War of the Worlds,' directed by Yuval Sharon, comes to Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 12 and 18. (Photo courtesy of LA Phil.)

Paradise Papers unearth shady tax avoidance 5 MIN

The Paradise Papers are millions of leaked documents that show how some rich people and multi-billion dollar corporations -- like Facebook and Nike -- use offshore companies to avoid paying taxes. It reveals that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross invested in a shipping company with ties to the Kremlin, and Apple shifted billions of dollars to the Channel Islands to avoid a tax crackdown in Ireland. Nearly 400 journalists globally have been digging into the papers.

Guests:
Mike McIntire, The New York Times (@mmcintire)

More:
Leaked documents reveal financial habits of Queen Elizabeth and Trump officials
Paradise Papers

How the celebrity PR machine is stumbling post-Harvey Weinstein 5 MIN

The New Yorker recently revealed that Harvey Weinstein used an elaborate spying network to hide his alleged sexual misconduct. He hired private investigators and lawyers to discredit his accusers and journalists pursuing the story. Behind many movie stars and other powerful people, there’s a whole industry of publicists, consultants and lawyers working to keep their clients’ images squeaky clean. Now that machine is in a bit of a tailspin.

Guests:
Steven Zeitchik, Reporter, Hollywood Reporter
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

'War of the Worlds' becomes an unconventional opera in LA 5 MIN

Orson Welles’ 1938 broadcast “War of the Worlds” was a radio drama about Martians invading earth, based on the novel by H.G. Wells. It was remade into a movie starring Tom Cruise. Now it’ll be an opera at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Three wartime sirens will even blast the music out to the streets of Downtown LA. The show is a modern take on how information gets spread, and how reliable it is. “War of the Worlds” will run November 12 and 18.


The new opera 'War of the Worlds,' directed by Yuval Sharon, comes to
Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 12 and 18. (Photo courtesy of LA Phil.)

Guests:
Yuval Sharon, director of "War of the Worlds," The Industry

More:
Get your tickets to 'War of the Worlds' here!

Gilbert Gottfried on his over-the-line, potentially offensive comedy 5 MIN

The new documentary, ‘Gilbert,’ premieres Friday at Laemmle's Monica. It profiles comedian Gilbert Gottfried. He joins us to discuss why it’s never too soon to joke about a sensitive subject, and how he uses scandal in his comedy.

Guests:
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian (@RealGilbert)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What’s your unique and awesome holiday tradition?
For The Curious Blog

What’s your unique and awesome holiday tradition? The holidays are nearing and we want to hear from you! Read More

Nov 09, 2017

‘Root Shock’ and the psychological toll of displacement
For The Curious Blog

‘Root Shock’ and the psychological toll of displacement When someone is forced from their home, whether by rising rent, eviction or a community that grows unaffordable, the consequences are tangible and life-changing. The Centers for Disease Control considers… Read More

Nov 06, 2017

With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets
For The Curious Blog

With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed