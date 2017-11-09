'War of the Worlds' comes to Downtown LA

The Paradise Papers are millions of leaked documents that show how some rich people and multi-billion dollar corporations -- like Facebook and Nike -- use offshore companies to avoid paying taxes. It reveals that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross invested in a shipping company with ties to the Kremlin, and Apple shifted billions of dollars to the Channel Islands to avoid a tax crackdown in Ireland. Nearly 400 journalists globally have been digging into the papers.

Mike McIntire, The New York Times

