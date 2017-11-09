Photo: The new opera 'War of the Worlds,' directed by Yuval Sharon, comes to Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 12 and 18. (Photo courtesy of LA Phil.)
'War of the Worlds' comes to Downtown LA
Orson Welles’ 1938 broadcast “War of the Worlds” was a radio drama about Martians invading earth. Now it’ll be an opera at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Three wartime sirens will even blast the music out to the streets of Downtown LA.
The Paradise Papers are millions of leaked documents that show how some rich people and multi-billion dollar corporations -- like Facebook and Nike -- use offshore companies to avoid paying taxes. It reveals that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross invested in a shipping company with ties to the Kremlin, and Apple shifted billions of dollars to the Channel Islands to avoid a tax crackdown in Ireland. Nearly 400 journalists globally have been digging into the papers.
Mike McIntire, The New York Times (@mmcintire)
Leaked documents reveal financial habits of Queen Elizabeth and Trump officials
Paradise Papers
The New Yorker recently revealed that Harvey Weinstein used an elaborate spying network to hide his alleged sexual misconduct. He hired private investigators and lawyers to discredit his accusers and journalists pursuing the story. Behind many movie stars and other powerful people, there’s a whole industry of publicists, consultants and lawyers working to keep their clients’ images squeaky clean. Now that machine is in a bit of a tailspin.
Steven Zeitchik, Reporter, Hollywood Reporter
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
Orson Welles’ 1938 broadcast “War of the Worlds” was a radio drama about Martians invading earth, based on the novel by H.G. Wells. It was remade into a movie starring Tom Cruise. Now it’ll be an opera at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Three wartime sirens will even blast the music out to the streets of Downtown LA. The show is a modern take on how information gets spread, and how reliable it is. “War of the Worlds” will run November 12 and 18.
The new opera 'War of the Worlds,' directed by Yuval Sharon, comes to
Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 12 and 18. (Photo courtesy of LA Phil.)
Yuval Sharon, director of "War of the Worlds," The Industry
The new documentary, ‘Gilbert,’ premieres Friday at Laemmle's Monica. It profiles comedian Gilbert Gottfried. He joins us to discuss why it’s never too soon to joke about a sensitive subject, and how he uses scandal in his comedy.
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian (@RealGilbert)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
