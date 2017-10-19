What are U.S. troops doing in Niger?

The group Semanal is buying the LA Weekly. There’s not much known about Semanal -- what it is, who’s behind it, and what it plans to do with the Weekly. The Weekly is already a much thinner version of its old self. But it used to be the go-to independent paper for Angelenos.

Laurie Ochoa, Co-editor and Co-founder, Slake magazine

