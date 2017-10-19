ON AIR
What are U.S. troops doing in Niger?

The controversy over President Trump calling the relatives of the four soldiers who recently died in Niger raises the question: What is the U.S. doing there?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) delivers remarks to reporters about recent U.S. troops killed in Niger as he welcomes Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and his delegation for meetings at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Can Congress prevent election interference by regulating social media? 6 MIN, 39 SEC

Some members of Congress are trying to prevent foreign interference in American elections by making online ads more transparent. A new bipartisan bill would regulate them the same way as TV and radio ads.

Guests:
Dave Lawler, Axios (@DavidLawler10)

More:
McCain's latest surprise: Regulate Facebook

Who bought the LA Weekly? 6 MIN, 48 SEC
The group Semanal is buying the LA Weekly. There’s not much known about Semanal -- what it is, who’s behind it, and what it plans to do with the Weekly. The Weekly is already a much thinner version of its old self. But it used to be the go-to independent paper for Angelenos.

Guests:
Laurie Ochoa, Co-editor and Co-founder, Slake magazine

More:
LA Weekly is being sold to Semanal Media, a mysterious new company

What has the U.S. been doing in Niger? 7 MIN, 36 SEC

The controversy over whether or not President Trump called the relatives of the four soldiers who were recently killed in Niger obscured the bigger questions: What are we doing in Niger? Are we at war there? And who are we fighting?

Guests:
Eric Schmitt, New York Times (@ericschmittNYT)

More:
US has drones and hundreds of troops in Niger. Here's why

Ai Weiwei on the global refugee crisis 10 MIN, 19 SEC

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is known for works that challenge repressive regimes and government censorship. In 2011, he was arrested by the Chinese government, beaten by police, and surveilled. He now lives in Berlin. His new film is a sweeping documentation of the global refugee crisis, capturing the millions of people worldwide caught between borders: Syrians trying to reach Greece, Africans pouring into Italy, families in camps in Iraq, Jordan and Thailand. It’s called “Human Flow.”


A scene from Ai Weiwei’s "Human Flow."


Ai Weiwei during the filming of "Human Flow." (Photos courtesy of Amazon Studios)

Guests:
Ai Weiwei, artist (@aiww)

Living with mental illness and the history of Lithium 13 MIN, 44 SEC

Jaime Lowe grew up in Los Angeles. She first lost her mind, as she describes it, when she was in high school. But she says lithium saved her. She’s out with a new book about being bipolar.

Guests:
Jaime Lowe, author (@kicklikeagirl1)

More:
‘I Don’t Believe in God, but I Believe in Lithium'
They called it seclusion, I called it solitary confinement

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

