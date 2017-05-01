Photo: Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
What do anti-Trump protests accomplish?
It’s May Day and pro-labor protests have been planned around the country. Since Donald Trump became president, there have been many demonstrations. Do they lead to change?
It’s May Day, and that means another day for protests. Since Donald Trump became president, there have been many demonstrations. We find out if these protests will accomplish anything long-lasting.
Guests:
Jenny Hamel, News producer (@HamelKCRW)
Jeremy Pressman, Political Science at the University of Connecticut; co-director of the Crowd Counting Consortium (@djpressman)
Cathleen Decker, Los Angeles Times (@cathleendecker)
More:
In Trump’s America, who’s protesting and why? Here’s our March report.
California Senator Dianne Feinstein has been the target of protests in front of her home and office, during confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions and Neil Gorsuch, and at town halls in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Demonstrators have said that Senator Feinstein hasn’t done enough to block Trump’s nominees -- or to oppose the policies of his administration.
Guests:
Gail Sheehy, Mother Jones; author of "Daring: My Passages” (@Gail_Sheehy)
More:
Dianne Feinstein survived childhood abuse, assassination attempts, and a brutal fight with the CIA. Now it’s time to take on Trump.
Gail Sheehy
News recently surfaced that Joe Bray-Ali made offensive comments about black people, overweight people, and trans people getting gender reassignment surgery. Then on Friday, he wrote a Facebook post airing all his dirty laundry. Several groups have rescinded their endorsements of Bray-Ali. He says this scandal distracts from the main issues he has with incumbent Gil Cedillo.
Guests:
Raphe Sonenshein, Cal State LA
Dakota Smith, Daily News (@dakotacdsmith)
More:
L.A. City Council candidate loses endorsements over his comments on provocative website
President Trump likes to compare himself to President Andrew Jackson, but sometimes he gets his facts wrong. Jackson historian and NPR host Steve Inskeep has insight into why Trump is such a fan.
Guests:
Steve Inskeep, Host, NPR's 'Morning Edition'; Author of "Jacksonland" (@NPRinskeep)
Steve Inskeep