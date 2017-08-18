Photo: Trump adviser Steve Bannon (L) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
What does Bannon's departure mean for the White House and right-wing media?
Steve Bannon was fired today, or quit, or left by mutual agreement -- depending on who you ask. We look at his time in the White House, the right-wing media environment he helped create, and whatever his future may be.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Steve Bannon was fired today, or quit, or left by mutual agreement -- depending on who you ask. But his departure is not a surprise. He’s been rumored to be on the hot seat for some time, at odds with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and other more mainstream members of the administration. We look at Bannon’s time in the White House, the right-wing media environment he helped create, and whatever his future may be.
Guests:
David Folkenflik, NPR (@davidfolkenflik)
Wil Hylton, New York magazine (@wilshylton)
There are several white nationalist demonstrations planned this weekend. What should counter-protesters do? Stay home to lower the potential for conflict or show up to confront them?
Guests:
Jeremy Pressman, Political Science at the University of Connecticut; co-director of the Crowd Counting Consortium (@djpressman)
Catherine Liu, UC Irvine, OCDSA (@bureaucatliu)
Our critics review “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Samuel L. Jackson as the hitman and Ryan Reynolds as his bodyguard; “Logan Lucky,” starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as two unlucky Southern brothers planning a heist of a NASCAR race; and “Patti Cake$,” this year’s Sundance darling that follows a Jersey girl rapper. We also get the final results of our Twitter poll this week on this year’s best summer movie.
Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Kyle Buchanan, Editor (@kylebuchanan)
David Baron will be ready for the total solar eclipse on Monday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Much of the country will see a partial eclipse, including LA. But there is thin ribbon of a path -- about 70 miles from northwest to the southeast United States. -- inside which you will get to see the whole thing.
David Baron is author of "American Eclipse." (Photo by Dana Meyer)
Guests:
David Baron, author of "American Eclipse" (@dhbaron)
David Baron
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: What we’re investigating Thanks for submitting your questions to Curious Coast! Keep them coming. Below is the list of questions we’re currently investigating. What do you want to know more about? Read More
Taste some Japanese grapes growing in Ventura At a farm in the Ventura town of Fillmore, a family is growing Japanese table grapes. Like Concord grapes, they are big and juicy. But, they have a unique flavor and… Read More