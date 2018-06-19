ON AIR
What happens to kids separated from their parents at the border?

Some 2000 immigrant kids have been separated from their families at the border. Their parents could be deported while they remain here. It’s becoming more difficult to find relatives to take them in because they, too, are afraid of being deported.

Jun 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Why it's tough to reunite immigrant families and find sponsors for kids 7 MIN, 11 SEC

Guests:
Megan McKenna, Communications and Community Engagement for Kids in Need of Defense

More:
The Government Has No Plan for Reuniting the Immigrant Families It Is Tearing Apart
The Trump administration’s separation of families at the border, explained: Why children are being sent to “foster care or whatever” while their parents are sent to jail

How Trump's zero tolerance policy became a massive media story 8 MIN, 27 SEC

From McAllen, Texas to El Cajon, California, the media is blitzing the border -- whether it’s stand-up interviews in front of detention centers, speaking with Border Patrol, or with families who’ve been separated. Conservative and liberal media sources are supporting or condemning President Trump’s zero tolerance policy in the strongest terms.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)

Woman wants Beverly Hills Hotel to release records of Trump's stay 6 MIN, 33 SEC

The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of the world’s most famous hotels. President Trump once said it was his favorite place. But his frequent visits may now be a problem for him. Summer Zervos, who has filed a defamation suit against Trump, wants the hotel to hand over evidence. The former “Apprentice” contestant says Trump propositioned her at the hotel. He says she’s a liar and never met her there.

More:
It was a Trump favorite. Now lawyers want the famously discreet Beverly Hills Hotel to share its secrets

When TV and the U.S. justice system first collided 19 MIN, 17 SEC

On Court TV, there's a plaintiff, a defendant, and a conflict that could’ve been solved with a check. But no one has paid anyone back, and no one is sorry. Instead, they're arguing in court. Then a judge leans over the bench and berates one or both of them, rendering a judgment that satisfies the law and our need for karmic justice. KCRW reporter David Weinberg wondered how small claims court became entertainment in the first place.

Guests:
David Weinberg, Host, Welcome to L.A. (@randomtape)

Women's voices are deeper today 5 MIN, 53 SEC

Researchers have found that young women’s voices have deepened significantly over the years. We look at what this has to do with power and gender.

Guests:
Meredith Lepore, Ladders

More:
The Reasons Why Women’s Voices are Deeper Today

CREDITS

Image: Salvadoran migrant Epigmenio Centeno holds the hand of his three-year old son Steven Atonay outside the shelter House of the Migrant, after he has decided to stay with his children in Mexico due to U.S. President Donald Trump's child separation policy, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

