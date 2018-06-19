What happens to kids separated from their parents at the border?

Some 2000 kids have been separated from their families at the border. Their parents could be deported while they remain here. It’s becoming more difficult to find relatives to take them in because they, too, are afraid of being deported.

Guests:

Megan McKenna, Communications and Community Engagement for Kids in Need of Defense

More:

The Government Has No Plan for Reuniting the Immigrant Families It Is Tearing Apart

The Trump administration’s separation of families at the border, explained: Why children are being sent to “foster care or whatever” while their parents are sent to jail

