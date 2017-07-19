Photo left to right: Angela Lin, Rammel Chan and Daniel Smith in "King of the Yees." (By Liz Lauren)
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
What it means to reject the Asian American community you grew up in
In the play “King of the Yees,” Larry Yee is part of an obsolescent Chinese men’s club, but his daughter Lauren thinks the club is no longer relevant -- and neither is the Chinatown she grew up in. The play looks at their father-daughter relationship, Chinese American culture, and how Asian Americans are represented onstage.
Terrorism and immigration beat out healthcare as top issues for Republican voters, according to a recent Harvard poll. Meanwhile, President Trump’s approval ratings have dwindled to historic lows. He’s now the least popular president at this stage since modern polling began. But among his core supporters, Trump still gets high marks.
Guests:
John Feehery, Quinn Gillespie and Associates Public Affairs (@JohnFeehery)
More:
Why Trump’s Base of Support May Be Smaller Than It Seems
Trump and his base live in a bubble where he’s popular and all is well
On the east side of the Colorado Street bridge in Pasadena, there’s a sign that says “There is hope,” along with a crisis hotline number. So far this year, police have been called to the bridge on 21 “mental health” calls. Six of those were suicides. Work crews have put up temporary barriers to stop jumpers.
Guests:
Steve Lopez, Los Angeles Times (@LATstevelopez)
More:
People keep leaping to their deaths from iconic Pasadena bridge. How do we stop them?
When residents of Cheran got sick of too much corruption and violence, and couldn’t trust the police or authorities to do anything about it, they took matters into their own hands. They staged a revolt and established their own government. For six years, there hasn’t been any serious crime -- not one murder. Cheran is in the state of Michoacan, where authorities say almost 600 people were killed between January and May this year.
Guests:
Patrick McDonnell, Los Angeles Times (@mcdneville)
More:
One Mexican town revolts against violence and corruption. Six years in, its experiment is working
The play “King of the Yees” centers on the divide between a father and daughter. Larry Yee is part of an obsolescent Chinese men’s club, and his daughter Lauren doesn’t like the club or her life in San Francisco’s Chinatown. But after her dad disappears, she has to embrace her Chinese-American heritage to get him back. “King of the Yees,” runs now through August 6 at the Kirk Douglas Theater.
Lauren Yee is the playwright behind "King of the Yees."
(Photo courtesy of Center Theatre Group)
Left to right: Stephenie Soohyun Park, Angela Lin, Rammel Chan
and Daniel Smith in "King of the Yees." (Photo by Liz Lauren)
Francis Jue and Stephenie Soohyun Park play father and
daughter in "King of the Yees." (Photo by Craig Schwartz)
Guests:
Lauren Yee, playwright (@laurendyee)
More:
KING OF THE YEES
“Despacito” is the most streamed song in history, with 4.6 billion streams and counting. That includes both the original by Luis Fonsi, a Puerto Rican singer who has conquered charts in Latin America, and the remix with Justin Bieber. The song reached #1 on the Billboard charts in May and hasn’t budged. It’s part of the trend of Latin music taking over the pop charts in the US and globally.
Guests:
Karli Henriquez, TuneIn (@karlihenriquez)
Anthony Valadez, Host of 'Anthony Valadez' (@anthonyvaladez)
More:
Forget Song of the Summer, ‘Despacito’ Might Just Be the Song of the Decade