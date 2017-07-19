What it means to reject the Asian American community you grew up in

The play “King of the Yees” centers on the divide between a father and daughter. Larry Yee is part of an obsolescent Chinese men’s club, and his daughter Lauren doesn’t like the club or her life in San Francisco’s Chinatown. But after her dad disappears, she has to embrace her Chinese-American heritage to get him back. “King of the Yees,” runs now through August 6 at the Kirk Douglas Theater.



Lauren Yee is the playwright behind "King of the Yees."

(Photo courtesy of Center Theatre Group)



Left to right: Stephenie Soohyun Park, Angela Lin, Rammel Chan

and Daniel Smith in "King of the Yees." (Photo by Liz Lauren)



Francis Jue and Stephenie Soohyun Park play father and

daughter in "King of the Yees." (Photo by Craig Schwartz)

Guests:

Lauren Yee, playwright (@laurendyee)

More:

KING OF THE YEES

