The WNBA kicked off its 2018 season last month. The LA Sparks are considered one of the top teams in the league. However, players can’t make a living in the WNBA. 2016 League MVP Nneka Ogwumike is a power forward for the LA Sparks and says the pay is so low that many women play abroad in the off-season. She herself plays in Russia in the winter.



Nneka Ogwumike, LA Sparks (@Nnemkadi30)