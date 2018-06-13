ON AIR
What the AT&T and Time Warner merger means for Hollywood

A federal judge Tuesday approved the merger between AT&T and Time Warner. This rebuffs President Trump’s efforts to block the $85 billion deal. This new AT&T-Time Warner company would own CNN, the library of HBO, and wireless and satellite TV services across the country.

Jun 13, 2018

AT&T store in Dallas, TX. Photo credit: Luis M.

AT&T and Time Warner merger and a new era of megacorporations 8 MIN, 16 SEC

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

Splitting California into three states: Would voters say yes? 7 MIN, 50 SEC

A proposal to divide California into three states will likely be on the November ballot. More than enough signatures have been gathered -- they just need to be verified. Venture capitalist Tim Draper is sponsoring the measure. It envisions a Northern California from Silicon Valley on up; a Southern California going from San Diego and encompassing Riverside and the Central Valley up to Fresno; and then California -- a sliver on the coast from Los Angeles up to Monterey. Draper has said the three states would mean lower taxes, better infrastructure and better education for all three.

Guests:
Peggy Grande, spokesperson, “Cal 3” campaign

More:
Radical plan to split California into three states earns spot on November ballot
Cal 3

Is Nicaragua heading toward civil war and collapse? 9 MIN, 21 SEC

Protests against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega began about two months ago after Ortega cut pensions. His forces have used brutal tactics to try to suppress those protests, which have continued to erupt across the country. Around 150 people have been killed, and 1000 wounded. Ortega has so far been largely absent, and there doesn’t seem to be a negotiated solution in sight.

Guests:
Charles Castaldi, Former NPR reporter in Central America, currently living in Nicaragua

‘The Mars Room’ takes readers inside California’s prison system 14 MIN, 53 SEC

The novel “The Mars Room” follows Romy Hall, an ex-stripper who’s arrested for killing her stalker when he suddenly shows up on her back porch in Echo Park. With a sub-par lawyer and an unsympathetic jury, Romy gets two consecutive life sentences, plus six years for child endangerment. Her young son was asleep in the house at the time of the murder. The novel begins on a bus headed for the fictional Stanfield Correction Facility in the Central Valley, where Romy meets her fellow inmates and is introduced to the California prison system.

Guests:
Rachel Kushner, novelist

The Mars Room

Rachel Kushner

World Cup: The U.S. gets 2026, Russia gets 2018 7 MIN, 35 SEC

The World Cup starts Thursday in Russia. But members of FIFA, the governing body that controls the World Cup, are already there. This morning, they voted the U.S., Mexico, and Canada would host the 2026 World Cup. It was back in 2010 that Russia beat England for this year’s World Cup. And Qatar beat the U.S. for 2022, which caused an uproar in the world soccer community.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

