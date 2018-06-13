What the AT&T and Time Warner merger means for Hollywood

A proposal to divide California into three states will likely be on the November ballot. More than enough signatures have been gathered -- they just need to be verified. Venture capitalist Tim Draper is sponsoring the measure. It envisions a Northern California from Silicon Valley on up; a Southern California going from San Diego and encompassing Riverside and the Central Valley up to Fresno; and then California -- a sliver on the coast from Los Angeles up to Monterey. Draper has said the three states would mean lower taxes, better infrastructure and better education for all three.

Guests:

Peggy Grande, spokesperson, “Cal 3” campaign

More:

Radical plan to split California into three states earns spot on November ballot

Cal 3

