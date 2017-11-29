What the GOP tax plan means for college students
The Republican tax plan, which the House passed, hurts grad students by taxing their tuition waivers. Also, proposed taxes on student loans could hurt America in the long run.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Wednesday morning, President Trump retweeted posts from Jayda Fransen, leader of a far right anti-immigrant group called Britain First. The tweets included a video titled “Muslim migrant beats up dutch boy on crutches,” the authenticity of which has not been confirmed. The White House defended the president. But there’s outrage in Britain, and even Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized him.
Guests:
Adam Bienkov, Business Insider UK (@AdamBienkov)
Senate Republicans are trying to get a vote on their tax bill this week. If it is to be reconciled with the House version and signed into law, it could mean big changes for American taxpayers. One provision in the House bill -- but not the Senate bill -- is of particular concern to graduate students. Grad students who work as researchers and teaching assistants often have their tuition waived. Under the House plan, that tuition would be taxed as if it were income.
Guests:
Kavitha Iyengar, PhD student in Jurisprudence and Social Policy, UC Berkeley
Noah Smith, Bloomberg View (@Noahpinion)
More:
GOP tax plan rattles higher education
Republican Tax Plan for Colleges Is a Self-Inflicted Wound
We consider the history of misinformation. A new book called “Bunk” explores America’s relationship to hoaxes, plagiarists, fakery and facts.
Guests:
Kevin Young, poet and author of “Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News”
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a major case over what’s become an elemental part of American life: the cell phone. Specifically, it’s considering whether the police need a warrant to get cell tower records to track your whereabouts.
Guests:
Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)
More:
Justices appear to favor more restraints on government access to digital information
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Are you a jerk? How to tell With sexual assault allegations, insults issued from certain corridors of power and Twitter, it seems like jerks are everywhere. In this age of rudeness, how can you tell if you’re among the jerky masses? A UC Riverside professor has studied “jerkitude.”
What American pop has to do with race, love, sex and religion Eroticism has always been a driving force in American popular music, and it has always shaped American ideas -- about sex, love, race, spirituality, feminism, and freedom. A new book explores how music has helped us confront issues like sexuality and race.
Movies to watch during the holidays If you’re overstuffed after Thanksgiving, maybe relax with a movie. We hear from Emmy winning actor Sterling K. Brown, get recommendations for this year’s holiday movies, and learn about a new documentary on making fireworks in one Mexican town.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How to get out of your creative rut and find your audio playground David Foster Wallace wrote that the path out of a rut is “to work your way somehow back to your original motivation – fun.” At last month’s KCRW IPP workshop,… Read More
Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit You know the classic holiday movies, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re… Read More