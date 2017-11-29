ON AIR
What the GOP tax plan means for college students

The Republican tax plan, which the House passed, hurts grad students by taxing their tuition waivers. Also, proposed taxes on student loans could hurt America in the long run.

Nov 29, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of confused college student by CollegeDegrees360

Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos from an ultra nationalist group in Britain 5 MIN

Wednesday morning, President Trump retweeted posts from Jayda Fransen, leader of a far right anti-immigrant group called Britain First. The tweets included a video titled “Muslim migrant beats up dutch boy on crutches,” the authenticity of which has not been confirmed. The White House defended the president. But there’s outrage in Britain, and even Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized him.

Guests:
Adam Bienkov, Business Insider UK (@AdamBienkov)

How the GOP tax plan affects college students 5 MIN

Senate Republicans are trying to get a vote on their tax bill this week. If it is to be reconciled with the House version and signed into law, it could mean big changes for American taxpayers. One provision in the House bill -- but not the Senate bill -- is of particular concern to graduate students. Grad students who work as researchers and teaching assistants often have their tuition waived. Under the House plan, that tuition would be taxed as if it were income.

Guests:
Kavitha Iyengar, PhD student in Jurisprudence and Social Policy, UC Berkeley
Noah Smith, Bloomberg View (@Noahpinion)

More:
GOP tax plan rattles higher education
Republican Tax Plan for Colleges Is a Self-Inflicted Wound

Why the hoax is a particularly American phenomenon 5 MIN

We consider the history of misinformation. A new book called “Bunk” explores America’s relationship to hoaxes, plagiarists, fakery and facts.

Guests:
Kevin Young, poet and author of “Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News”

Do police need a warrant to monitor your cell phone? 5 MIN

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a major case over what’s become an elemental part of American life: the cell phone. Specifically, it’s considering whether the police need a warrant to get cell tower records to track your whereabouts.

Guests:
Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)

More:
Justices appear to favor more restraints on government access to digital information

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

For The Curious
How to get out of your creative rut and find your audio playground
For The Curious Blog

How to get out of your creative rut and find your audio playground David Foster Wallace wrote that the path out of a rut is “to work your way somehow back to your original motivation – fun.” At last month’s KCRW IPP workshop,… Read More

Nov 29, 2017

Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit
For The Curious Blog

Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit You know the classic holiday movies, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re… Read More

Nov 24, 2017

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: 'I feel more alive when I'm there'
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

