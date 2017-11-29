What the GOP tax plan means for college students

Senate Republicans are trying to get a vote on their tax bill this week. If it is to be reconciled with the House version and signed into law, it could mean big changes for American taxpayers. One provision in the House bill -- but not the Senate bill -- is of particular concern to graduate students. Grad students who work as researchers and teaching assistants often have their tuition waived. Under the House plan, that tuition would be taxed as if it were income.

Kavitha Iyengar, PhD student in Jurisprudence and Social Policy, UC Berkeley

Noah Smith, Bloomberg View (@Noahpinion)

