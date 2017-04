Some of the children who experienced the shooting at North Park Elementary School yesterday are likely to suffer from Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Kids who experience violence can have their lives upended by the emotional toll. It can keep them from doing well in school, and even functioning well in their lives outside the classrooms.

Pia Escudero, Los Angeles Unified School District

