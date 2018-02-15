ON AIR
What we know about the mass school shooting in Florida

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. The Anti-Defamation League says he was affiliated with a white supremacist group. We learn about this group, hear what politicians have to say about the incident, and remember those who’ve died at school shootings since Sandy Hook.

Feb 15, 2018

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 15, 2018. (REUTERS/Thom Baur)

Florida school shooter tied to white nationalist group 8 MIN, 34 SEC

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. He had been kicked out, and reportedly was fascinated with guns. The Anti-Defamation League says he was affiliated with a white supremacist group called “The Republic of Florida.” We learn about this group, hear what politicians have to say about the incident, and remember people who have died at school shootings since Sandy Hook.

Guests:
Mark Pitcavage, Anti-Defamation League (@egavactip)

Can all of LA's homeless people be housed by Thanksgiving? 11 MIN, 9 SEC

Los Angeles is the homeless capital of the country. Now a controversial activist is trying to spur public officials to act faster. Michael Weinstein of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is buying motels to house homeless people.

Guests:
Michael Weinstein, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (@Michael_AHF)

Why the U.S. is still in Afghanistan more than 16 years after going to war 19 MIN, 17 SEC

Steve Coll won a Pulitzer Prize for his book “Ghost Wars,” about secret American involvement in Pakistan and Afghanistan pre-9/11. His new book picks up the story. It covers how Pakistan secretly undermined the fight against the Taliban, and how three U.S. presidents have gotten the war in Afghanistan wrong.

Guests:
Steve Coll, Author and Dean of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, CEO of New America Foundation

Directorate S

Steve Coll

Laughing over 'Poop Talk' 9 MIN, 1 SEC

In the new documentary “Poop Talk,” actors and comedians -- including Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Carolla, and Nikki Glaser -- share funny stories about poop. It opens tomorrow at the Laemmle in Santa Monica. Randy and Jason Sklar are executive producers on the film.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

