Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 15, 2018. (REUTERS/Thom Baur)
What we know about the mass school shooting in Florida
On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. The Anti-Defamation League says he was affiliated with a white supremacist group. We learn about this group, hear what politicians have to say about the incident, and remember those who’ve died at school shootings since Sandy Hook.
FROM THIS EPISODE
On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida. He had been kicked out, and reportedly was fascinated with guns. The Anti-Defamation League says he was affiliated with a white supremacist group called “The Republic of Florida.” We learn about this group, hear what politicians have to say about the incident, and remember people who have died at school shootings since Sandy Hook.
Guests:
Mark Pitcavage, Anti-Defamation League (@egavactip)
Los Angeles is the homeless capital of the country. Now a controversial activist is trying to spur public officials to act faster. Michael Weinstein of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is buying motels to house homeless people.
Guests:
Michael Weinstein, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (@Michael_AHF)
Steve Coll won a Pulitzer Prize for his book “Ghost Wars,” about secret American involvement in Pakistan and Afghanistan pre-9/11. His new book picks up the story. It covers how Pakistan secretly undermined the fight against the Taliban, and how three U.S. presidents have gotten the war in Afghanistan wrong.
Guests:
Steve Coll, Author and Dean of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, CEO of New America Foundation
Steve Coll
In the new documentary “Poop Talk,” actors and comedians -- including Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Carolla, and Nikki Glaser -- share funny stories about poop. It opens tomorrow at the Laemmle in Santa Monica. Randy and Jason Sklar are executive producers on the film.
Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
California DACA recipient fights for permanent fix This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. We talk about what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to travel to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.
How common is domestic abuse? White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned last week after his two ex-wives and a former girlfriend accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Domestic violence affects women across the board. We talk with a wealthy, Harvard-educated woman who was married to an abusive man.
An incredible solo journey across Antarctica In 2015, retired British Army officer Henry Worsley tried to walk from one end of Antarctica to the other -- alone, with no support. He pulled his 325 pound sled of provisions by his waist. Sometimes on skis, sometimes by foot, he made his way across more than 900 miles. He was 55 years old.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More
Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More