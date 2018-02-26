What’s the value of adventuring and extreme risk?

On Monday the Supreme Court decided to stay out of the dispute around DACA -- but just for now. That means the Trump administration may not be able to end the program on March 5 as it planned. It also means that there’s less pressure on Congress now to pass a new bill to replace DACA. The White House responded to the decision by saying that DACA benefits “illegal immigrants'' and “is clearly unlawful.”

Guests:

Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)