ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

What's a Republican?

President Trump’s willingness to disparage members of his own party has put the media focus on the GOP’s infighting, with the party’s agenda founders. And in California, State Assembly Republicans ousted their leader, Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, over his decision to help Democrats extend the state’s cap-and-trade program.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 28, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

California State Capitol. Photo credit: Pete Bobb.

What does it mean to be a Republican, and a Republican in California? 14 MIN, 13 SEC

President Trump’s willingness to disparage members of his own party has put the media focus on the GOP’s infighting, while the party’s agenda founders. And in California, State Assembly Republicans ousted their leader, Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, over his decision to help Democrats extend the state’s cap-and-trade program.

Guests:
Mike Madrid, GrassrootsLab (@madrid_mike)
Katy Murphy, San Jose Mercury News (@katymurphy)

In ‘Crown Heights,’ a man works to exonerate his friend 9 MIN, 5 SEC

When people are freed from wrongful convictions, it’s often because of DNA evidence. In the case of a Brooklyn man named Colin Warner, he was released because his best friend never gave up. For more than two decades, Carl King worked to get Colin freed. Their story is told in a new feature film based on a true story, called “Crown Heights,” which opens in LA today.


Actor Lakeith Stanfield (L) and Colin Warner, who was wrongfully convicted of a murder in Brooklyn in 1980. Stanfield plays Warner in the film "Crown Heights." Photo credit: IFC Films

Guests:
Nnamdi Asomugha, Actor
Lakeith Stanfield, Actor (@lakeithlakeith)

Is ‘Birth of the Dragon’ the true story of Bruce Lee’s life? 14 MIN, 21 SEC

Our critics review “Leap!,” an animated film about a wannabe ballerina orphan voiced by Elle Fanning; “Birth of the Dragon,” about martial arts legend Bruce Lee; “All Saints,” based on an inspiring true story about a salesman-turned-pastor; and “Beach Rats,” about a teenager in Coney Island, Brooklyn. 

Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)

Could Conor McGregor win the fight against Floyd Mayweather? 9 MIN, 24 SEC

We talk the Dodgers, who won again last night with a huge home run hit by the latest addition to the team, Curtis Granderson; Colin Kaepernick and NFL protests; and Saturday night’s fight between world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX?
For The Curious Blog

Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX? Just north of LAX on Westchester Parkway, remnants of old streets have been overgrown with weeds. Streetlight posts without their lamps line the street – they look like relics of… Read More

Aug 25, 2017

NPR’s live annotation of Trump’s address on Afghanistan
For The Curious Blog

NPR’s live annotation of Trump’s address on Afghanistan President Trump is addressing the nation Monday night, beginning at 9:00 PM ET, on U.S. engagement and “the path forward” in Afghanistan and South Asia. Senior U.S. officials tell NPR… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Does Carpinteria really have the ‘world’s safest beach?’
For The Curious Blog

Does Carpinteria really have the ‘world’s safest beach?’ Last month, juvenile great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. Nobody was hurt, but the sharks took bites out of a kayak and a… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE