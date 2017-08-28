What's a Republican?

When people are freed from wrongful convictions, it’s often because of DNA evidence. In the case of a Brooklyn man named Colin Warner, he was released because his best friend never gave up. For more than two decades, Carl King worked to get Colin freed. Their story is told in a new feature film based on a true story, called “Crown Heights,” which opens in LA today.





Actor Lakeith Stanfield (L) and Colin Warner, who was wrongfully convicted of a murder in Brooklyn in 1980. Stanfield plays Warner in the film "Crown Heights." Photo credit: IFC Films

Guests:

Nnamdi Asomugha, Actor

Lakeith Stanfield, Actor (@lakeithlakeith)