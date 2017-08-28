California State Capitol. Photo credit: Pete Bobb.
What's a Republican?
President Trump’s willingness to disparage members of his own party has put the media focus on the GOP’s infighting, with the party’s agenda founders. And in California, State Assembly Republicans ousted their leader, Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, over his decision to help Democrats extend the state’s cap-and-trade program.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Mike Madrid, GrassrootsLab (@madrid_mike)
Katy Murphy, San Jose Mercury News (@katymurphy)
When people are freed from wrongful convictions, it’s often because of DNA evidence. In the case of a Brooklyn man named Colin Warner, he was released because his best friend never gave up. For more than two decades, Carl King worked to get Colin freed. Their story is told in a new feature film based on a true story, called “Crown Heights,” which opens in LA today.
Actor Lakeith Stanfield (L) and Colin Warner, who was wrongfully convicted of a murder in Brooklyn in 1980. Stanfield plays Warner in the film "Crown Heights." Photo credit: IFC Films
Guests:
Nnamdi Asomugha, Actor
Lakeith Stanfield, Actor (@lakeithlakeith)
Our critics review “Leap!,” an animated film about a wannabe ballerina orphan voiced by Elle Fanning; “Birth of the Dragon,” about martial arts legend Bruce Lee; “All Saints,” based on an inspiring true story about a salesman-turned-pastor; and “Beach Rats,” about a teenager in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
Guests:
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
We talk the Dodgers, who won again last night with a huge home run hit by the latest addition to the team, Curtis Granderson; Colin Kaepernick and NFL protests; and Saturday night’s fight between world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.
Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
