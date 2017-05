On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster addressed reports that Trump shared classified ISIS data with Russian officials during a visit to the Oval Office last week. He used the phrase “wholly appropriate” at least five times during the press briefing. Trump also tweeted he had the “absolute right” to share the data. But the move has drawn criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans, and fueled calls for an independent investigation into Trump’s Russia ties.

Guests:

Aaron Blake, Washington Post (@AaronBlakeWP)

David Graham, Atlantic magazine (@GrahamDavidA)

More:

