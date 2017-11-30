ON AIR
DONATE!

What's next for LA Weekly after staff gets slashed?

Yesterday, new owners at the LA Weekly laid off nine of its 13 editorial staffers. There isn’t much clarity on what’s next for the paper. The new owners remain mostly a mystery -- they’ve kept their identity veiled through a newly created company named Semanal Media.

Nov 30, 2017

Photo: Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times building as seen from Grand Ave

GOP tax bill: What's in it that has nothing to do with taxes? 8 MIN, 12 SEC

oday. We’ve been hearing a lot of argument over who benefits from the tax cuts. But there are other far-reaching implications of this bill for things like healthcare, education, and social services.

Guests:
Patricia Cohen, the New York Times (@PatcohenNYT)

More:
It Started as a Tax Cut. Now It Could Change American Life.

With one reporter left at LA Weekly, what's next for the paper? 7 MIN, 8 SEC

Wednesday, new owners at the LA Weekly laid off nine of the paper’s 13 editorial staffers. There isn’t much clarity on what’s next for the publication. The new owners remain mostly a mystery -- they’ve kept their identity veiled through a newly created company named Semanal Media.

Guests:
April Wolfe, LA Weekly (@AWolfeful)
Lauren Raab, LA Times Business (@raablauren)

More:
LA weekly staff is slashed

Mayor Garcetti: LA is taking new urgent approach to homelessness 7 MIN, 43 SEC

As of the latest homeless count, 58,000 people are on the streets of greater Los Angeles. Why aren’t city and county leaders responding with the urgency of a natural disaster? L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told Press Play’s Anna Scott that he has an emergency plan that includes pop-up shelters in some parking lots.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano art movement 15 MIN, 18 SEC

In 1968, Judithe Hernandez was 20 years old, just when the Chicano movement was forming. “It was such an exciting time,” she says, “being part of it just seemed normal, natural. I mean, you can’t sit on the sideline. Hernandez talks about her drawings and murals, and the cultural spirit of east LA.

Guests:
Judithe Hernandez, artist (@judithez)

NYT best books of the year 7 MIN, 34 SEC

The New York Times has put out its picks for the 10 best books of 2017. They range from a dystopian novel in which women have developed the ability to release lethal electrical jolts from their fingertips, making them the dominant gender to a science book about how sexual selection shapes our world.

Guests:
Pamela Paul, New York Times Book Review (@pamelapaulnyt)

More:
The 10 Best Books of 2017

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

